‘That ’90s Show’ Season 1 Netflix Episode Titles Revealed

We’re just a couple of weeks away from finally heading back to Point Place, Wisconsin, after almost a couple of decades. As we get closer to the release date, Netflix will release plenty of new info, and we wanted to spend some time breaking down the episode titles and who wrote them.

Serving as a sequel to That ’70s Show, the new 10-episode comedy sitcom has been a long-anticipated entry in Netflix’s 2023 comedy series roster.

We’ve got more on the series in our full preview here, but the series is predominantly about the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, who decides to spend the summer at Point Place with Red and Kitty.

Full Episode List for Netflix’s That ’90s Show

Please note: WGA.org supplies writer credits.

Episode 101 – That ’90s Pilot Teleplay by Gregg Mettler Story by Bonnie Turner & Terry Turner & Lindsey Turner & Gregg Mettler

Episode 102 – Free Leia Written by Chrissy Pietrosh & Jessica Goldstein

Episode 103 – Lip Smackers Written by Andrew Ti

Episode 104 – Rave Written by Jake Lasker

Episode 105 – Step by Step Written by Erin Foley

Episode 106 – The Birthday Girl Written by Lindsey Turner

Episode 107 – Boyfriend Day One Written by Clarissa Carson

Episode 108 – Summer Storm Written by Tommy Johnagin

Episode 109 – Dirty Double Booker Written by Chrissy Pietrosh & Jessica Goldstein

Episode 110 – Kids in America Written by Gregg Mettler



Finally, you may have seen it earlier in the week, but Netflix also just released a brand new poster for the forthcoming series:

Are you looking forward to watching That ’90s Show on Netflix when it launches on January 19th, 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.