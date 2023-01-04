‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

The latest season of the hit Netflix Japanese series Alice in Borderland just returned for its second season and directly sets up a season 3 but will it get one? Here’s everything we know so far.

Alice in Borderland is a Netflix Original live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Hara Aso. The series is directed by Shinsuke Sato and written by Yasuko Kuramitsu and has fast become one of the most successful live-action adaptations of a popular manga series and is already one of Netflix’s most successful international originals.

The most recent season touched down on Netflix in December 2022.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely Renewal (possibly for final season)

Netflix hasn’t given a renewal order to Alice in Borderland just yet but its early stats seem promising, plus you’ve got a big cliffhanger ending that hints at more to come.

Its stats from the official top 10 site thus far paints strong viewership. Here’s how season 2 viewing hours break down thus far:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 December 18th, 2022 to December 25th, 2022 61,190,000 1 1 December 25th, 2022 to January 1st, 2023 74,300,000 (+21%) 1 2

Better yet, the first season has also seen a big resurgence in viewership since the arrival of season 2. Between December 18th and January 1st, season 1 picked up an additional 48.88 million new hours watched.

We’ll have more stats in February 2023 on Alice in Borderland and what that could mean for its future assuming we haven’t had official word by then.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Ending Explained

The stakes were never higher for Arisu and the others as the final game began. Arisu was the only one in shape to take on the final game but was able to drag Usagi inside in order to help him.

the final game against the Queen of Hearts, Mira, was croquet. However, during the game, she spends the majority of her time trying to manipulate the pair, nearly convincing Arisu that the entire world is his illusion. It’s thanks to Usagi that stops Arisu from conceding, and in the process, the pair finally reveal their feelings for each other.

Mira wins the game of croquet, but ultimately Arisu wins after learning that all he had to do was not forfeit the game. With all of the face cards defeated, Mira is annihilated by the sky laser, and all of the players are faced with the choice of returning to the real world or accepting life in Borderland. All of the players, except for Banda and Yaba, decide to leave.

All of the players awake to discover they are in the hospital where Arisu learns that a meteor destroyed a large chunk of Tokyo, and everyone who hadn’t died was sent to the Borderlands. Sadly, none of the players remember their shared experience in Borderlands, but this doesn’t stop Arisu and Usagi from finding each other in the hospital.

However, not everything may be as it seems as the camera pans across the hospital grounds, showing a table full of playing cards that are blown away except for the Joker card.

What to expect from Alice in Borderland season 3?

If Alice in Borderland was to return for a third season, there is an extremely limited amount of source material to work from. This means there could be some significant deviations and a new season would result in plenty of original material from the writers.

The Joker card shown at the end of the series heavily alluded to the character of the Joker, who is in the manga series, but not yet revealed in the television adaptation.

