‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack

After a three year wait, McG’s The Babysitter sequel has arrived on Netflix. With a killer story and an equally killer soundtrack, here’s the full soundtrack to the Netflix Original film The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a Netflix Original comedy-horror film, written and directed by McG, and sequel to the 2017 film The Babysitter. The majority of the original cast returned to reprise their roles from the first film.

Bear McCreary scored the music for the film. The American composer is known for his work on 10 Cloverfield Lane, Battlestar Galactica, and Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Two years after the events of The Babysitter, Cole now attends high school and is majorly unpopular. When he’s invited to a weekend on the lake with his friend Melanie, the night takes a turn for the worse when members of the Satanic cult Cole defeated return from the grave.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen Full Soundtrack List

Below is the full list of songs that are featured in The Babysitter: Killer Queen:

Song Performed By The Way I Walk The Cramps They Want EFX Das EFX Bust A Move Young MC I Want To Know What Love Is Foreigner Hocus Pocus Focus Love On A Real Train Tangerine Dream 867-5309/Jenny Tommy Tutone Police Truck Dead Kennedys White Rabbit Jefferson Airplane Black Velvet Alannah Myles Apache The Sugarhill Gang I Feel What You Feel The Final Decisions Fish Heads Barnes & Barnes Killer Queen Queen

The Babysitter: Killer Queen Spotify Playlist

We’ve compiled all of the songs from The Babysitter: Killer Queen on Netflix into a Spotify playlist.

The only song missing from the playlist is I Feel What You Feel by The Final Decisions. At the time of writing the song isn’t available on Spotify.

What was your favorite song from The Babysitter: Killer Queen soundtrack?