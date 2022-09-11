‘The Crown’ Surges in Popularity on Netflix Following Queen Elizabeth II Death

The Crown has been surging in popularity on Netflix over the past few days following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Both demand for the series using external sources and Netflix’s top 10s has rocketed, becoming one of the biggest shows globally ahead of season 5 coming to Netflix later this year.

As you’ve undoubtedly heard, on September 8th, Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96. Her death ends the monarch’s 70-year reign as the Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms.

We’ve seen round-the-clock coverage of the various events following the news and evidently, lots of people are rewatching or watching The Crown on Netflix for the first time.

The prestigious Netflix series began in 2016 and has since seen four seasons released, with two more on the way. The show has sought to document the Queen’s entire reign, from her uncle abdicating the throne, Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, and the ups and downs of the Royal Family throughout the past 7 decades.

Peter Morgan, the showrunner of The Crown, called the series a “love letter” to Queen Elizabeth.

The Crown bounces back into Netflix’s Top 10s Globally

Netflix’s top 10 data suggests the show is resurging in the top 10s everywhere, not just in the United Kingdom or the United States.

FlixPatrol suggests the show is now featured in 72 top 10s on Netflix regions worldwide. The show reached number 1 in Ukraine and 2 in Bulgaria, Italy, and Malta on September 11th.

Elsewhere, the show is the fourth biggest TV series in the United States and the third biggest TV series in the United Kingdom.

As of September 11th, the show is the fourth biggest TV show on Netflix globally behind Cobra Kai, Devil in Ohio, and Diary of a Gigolo.

The show picked the 16th most points of any TV series between September 4th through September 11th according to the top 10s.

The Crown rockets in demand across the internet

External demand (using data from Reddit, Wikipedia, Twitter, Google Trends, and IMDb) suggests the show has surged too.

According to TelevisionStats.com, The Crown rose to be the seventh biggest show in the world behind LOTR: The Rings of Power, Cobra Kai, House of the Dragon, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, and She-Hulk.

It’s the third biggest show on Netflix, up 12 places from a week ago.

Wikipedia visits for The Crown have gone from around 7-8,000 hits daily to over 100,000 on September 9th.

Season 5 of The Crown is coming in November 2022 and season 6 has halted filming

News of the resurgence comes just a couple of months ahead of the fifth season of The Crown coming to Netflix. No release date has been announced yet but it is expected in November 2022.

The new season will once again sees a refreshed cast as time has progressed. This will be the third refresh in the show’s lifetime.

Season 6 of The Crown has halted filming, according to Hollywood trades following the news out of respect.

It’s been reported before recent events that plans have been in place for the Netflix show if the monarch dies. Insiders told The New York Post earlier this year, “Filming will shut down immediately if we are in production, for at least a week,” adding, “There would also be lots of discussion about when to restart.”

Recently, Netflix announced that Rufus Kampas and Ed McVey will portray Prince William, and Meg Bellamy will portray Kate Middleton in upcoming episodes.

