Netflix Added 64 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to your end-of-week recap for the full list of what was added to Netflix in the United States over the last 7 days. This list contains all 50 new movies and all 14 new series added. What’s on Netflix is the only outlet on the web providing you with accurate daily listing recaps and we’re happy to bring you the full list of the last 7 days here.

If you want to look ahead, look at our coming soon guide, which covers everything coming to Netflix between September 12th and the 18th.

Before we dig into the full list of 64 new releases, here are a few highlights of titles you may have missed this week.

New on Netflix This Weekend and Highlights of the Week

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña

Writer: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Runtime: 30 min

As we didn’t get to feature this show in any daily roundup last week, here’s yet another reminder. It’s been relatively a short wait to return to the dojos but all your familiar faces are back and better than ever.

This season, which features a twist towards the end that is reportedly blowing people’s minds, sees Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence team up against a formidable foe. Even then, they can’t defeat him alone.

The show is undoubtedly the biggest and best show added to Netflix this week and if you haven’t started bingeing yet, now is your final reminder from us.

Going in Style (2017)

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Director: Zach Braff

Cast: Michael Caine, Alan Arkin, Ann-Margret

Writer: Theodore Melfi, Edward Cannon

Runtime: 96 min

Added to Netflix over the weekend is the unexpected return of the excellent crime comedy Going in Style featuring the awesome talents of Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine.

Unlike most movies that sees action stars of yesteryear team up and ultimately deliver a poor geezer-teaser, this movie continues to surprise most in delivering an enjoyable ride from start to finish.

Here’s what you can expect if you missed the movie when it was last streaming:

“Cheated out of their pensions, three lifelong friends hatch a plot to rob a bank. But they have to stay one step ahead of the FBI.”

Plaza Catedral (2021)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Abner Benaim

Cast: Ilse Salas, Fernando Xavier De Casta, Manolo Cardona

Writer: Abner Benaim

Runtime: 94 min

Finally, we always like to give some of Netflix’s international pickups spotlights given they often get buried within Netflix’s 6000+ title library.

On Friday, Netflix added the Panamanian movie that made the shortlist to the 94th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.

Plagued by grief and guilt after a tragic accident, the main character in this movie finds her world upended when a street-smart teen crashes into her life with a gunshot wound.

Variety gave the movie a glowing review back in December 2021, saying:

“The truthfulness of the performances renders it moving and genuine, despite the inherent problematics of its focus on the poor boy primarily as an agent of change for the well-off woman.”

The movie is only available with its original Spanish-language audio and English subtitles.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

50 New Movies Added This Week

Aakhri Adaalat (1988)

Aashik Awara (1993)

Animal (2016)

Asoka (2001)

Chaahat (1996)

Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)

Chamatkar (1992)

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Dilwale (2015)

Diorama (2022) Netflix Original

Duck Season (2004)

Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)

Ek Villain Returns (2022)

Elaan (1994)

End of the Road (2022) Netflix Original

English Babu Desi Mem (1996)

Get Smart With Money (2022) Netflix Original

Going in Style (2017)

Happy New Year (2014)

HollyBlood (2022) Netflix Original

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Khoon Khoon (1973)

Lal Patthar (1971)

Manoranjan (1974)

Maya Memsaab (1993)

Morbius (2022)

Mujrim (1989)

No Limit (2022) Netflix Original

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)

One 2 Ka 4 (2001)

Plaza Catedral (2021)

Prince (1969)

Professor (1962)

Qila (1998)

Ram-Jaane (1995)

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022) Netflix Original

Salaakhen (1998)

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022)

Sohni Mahiwal (1985)

Sun Cry Moon (2019)

Thallumaala (2022)

Thallumaala (Kannada) (2022)

Thallumaala (Tamil) (2022)

Thallumaala (Telugu) (2022)

The Anthrax Attacks (2022) Netflix Original

The Champion (2020)

The Shadow (2019)

Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) Netflix Original

Vampire Academy (2014)

Yaar Gaddar (1994)

14 New TV Series Added This Week

Bee and PuppyCat (Season 1) Netflix Original

Call the Midwife (Season 11)

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1) Netflix Original

Cobra Kai (Season 5) Netflix Original

CoComelon (Season 6) Netflix Original

Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1) Netflix Original

Entrapped (Season 1) Netflix Original

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Love Between Fairy and Devil (Season 1)

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2) Netflix Original

Narco-Saints (Season 1 ) Netflix Original

Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The Imperfects (Season 1) Netflix Original

Who Likes My Follower? (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top Movies on Netflix in the United States This Week

Me Time (68 points) Love in the Villa (61 points) This Is 40 (46 points) Morbius (38 points) Despicable Me 2 (37 points) I Came By (35 points) Collateral (25 points) The Poison Rose (25 points) End of the Road (20 points) Despicable Me (20 points) Sing 2 (20 points) Snow White & the Huntsman (17 points) Scarface (10 points) Friday (8 points) Loving Adults (5 points) Next Friday (3 points) Save the Last Dance (1 point) That’s Amor (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Devil in Ohio (78 points) Partner Track (48 points) Echoes (47 points) I Survived a Crime (46 points) Dated and Related (42 points) I Am a Killer (26 points) The Imperfects (25 points) Stranger Things (25 points) The Sandman (23 points) Cobra Kai (20 points) Call the Midwife (17 points) The Crown (12 points) Buy My House (10 points) High Heat (9 points) Diary of a Gigolo (5 points) Narco-Saints (4 points) Selling The OC (2 points) Virgin River (1 point)

Quick note, apologies for no daily roundup on Friday, my schedule didn’t allow for it – normal service resumes next week!

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.