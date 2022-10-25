The Cuphead Show! Returns for Third Season on Netflix

Netflix has unveiled season 3 of The Cuphead Show! will be hitting our screens in mid-November 2022.

Based on the popular 2D side-scrolling platformer, The Cuphead Show! has been a faithful adaptation of the series that first debuted on Netflix in February 2022.

Following three weeks in the global top 10s picking up 47.29 million hours watched between February 13th and March 6th, we went on to see the second batch of episodes months later in August 2022.

Going into the next season of The Cuphead Show!, we’ve got a big cliffhanger to resolve from season 2.

Per HITC, “In the final moments of episode 13, The Devil says that since Cuphead has taken something of great value from him, he will take something of great value from Cuphead.”

Netflix themselves have released a brief synopsis of what to expect from the third season of the show:

“From hijinks and heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer: this season’s got it all as the boys go big to trick the Devil — and stir up trouble all over town! Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.”

The new batch of episodes of The Cuphead Show! will arrive on November 18th, 2022, on Netflix globally.

The Cuphead Show! Could End After Season 3 on Netflix

In an extensive interview about the Netflix show, AnimationMagazine revealed some key details on the show that could suggest the show will conclude after season 3. That means the final batch of episodes will make up season 3 will conclude the initial order.

In the interview, it states:

“Some of the initial 36 episodes, which will premiere over three separate drops, are presented as two- and even three-parters.”

In case you didn’t know, because of how animation production works, Netflix often gives upfront orders of episodes that are split into multiple parts or seasons. This has happened with dozens of kids’ and adult animated shows. This method also explains how we can get treated to 36 episodes in a year.

While we could still get a fourth season, we could see the duo return in another form later, as we’ve often seen Netflix animations get interactive special treatment for example.

For now, season 3 concludes the initial run and it’ll be down to Netflix to give the series a renewal order.

Will you be checking out The Cuphead Show! on Netflix in November? Let us know in the comments.