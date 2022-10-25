What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 25th, 2022

Happy Tuesday, and welcome to your recap of everything new added to Netflix over the past few days in the United States. We’ve got quite a few new titles to cover, so let’s dive into what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for October 25th, 2022.

There’s still lots to look forward to on Netflix this week. Three big Netflix Original movies will be added over the course of the week, including Wendall & Wild, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Good Nurse.

Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1 – New Episodes All Week)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, F. Murray Abraham

Writer: Guillermo del Toro

Runtime: 60 mins

One of the major new horror releases from Netflix in the run-up to Halloween next week is a new anthology series from the master of horror himself, Guillermo del Toro.

Over the course of the next 4 nights, you’ll be treated to eight different stories in total.

The first two are now available, and here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:

Lot 36 – To pay off his debt, a man secures a storage unit filled with mysterious possessions to sell, but soon finds himself in a deadly and desperate situation.

– To pay off his debt, a man secures a storage unit filled with mysterious possessions to sell, but soon finds himself in a deadly and desperate situation. Graveyard Rats – A grave robber eyes the riches of a wealthy new arrival to the cemetery, but must survive a maze of tunnels — and an army of rodents — to secure them.

Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Director: Ron Yuan

Cast: Anna Akana, Teresa Ting, Mike Moh

Writer: Aimee Garcia, A.J. Mendez, John Swetnam

Runtime: 1h 46m

Coming to Netflix exclusively today on streaming alongside its Blu-ray release is Blade of the 47 Ronin, the sequel to the Keanu Reeves Universal movie released in 2013.

This new entry is set over 300 years after the events of the first movie int he modern-day where Samurais still exist, albeit in complete secrecy.

Barbie Epic Road Trip (2022)

Rating: TV-Y

Language: English

Genre: Family

Director: Conrad Helten

Cast: America Young, Tatiana Varria, Ritesh Rajan, Kirsten Day, Nicolas Roye, Alba Ponce de Leon

Runtime: 136 mins / 2h 16m

As part of a new deal to bring more exclusive Barbie content to Netflix, we’ve got a new animated interactive special that puts you, the viewer, in charge of what Barbie does.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“In this interactive adventure, Barbie goes on a cross-country trek with friends and makes big decisions about the future. Which dream will she choose?”

The release of Barbie Epic Road Trip brings the total number of interactive specials on Netflix to 22.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix October 22nd to 25th, 2022

7 New Movies Added

Barbie Epic Road Trip (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022) – R – English – In this sequel to “47 Ronin,” a new class of warriors emerges among the Samurai clans to keep a sought-after sword from falling into the wrong hands.

– R – English – In this sequel to “47 Ronin,” a new class of warriors emerges among the Samurai clans to keep a sought-after sword from falling into the wrong hands. Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (2022) – TV-MA – English – Getting engaged. Getting iced. Getting a mind-blowing butt massage. Fortune Feimster shares uproarious stories from her life in this stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – Getting engaged. Getting iced. Getting a mind-blowing butt massage. Fortune Feimster shares uproarious stories from her life in this stand-up special. Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Franco Escamilla takes the stage in California for a comedy special filled with humorous observations on gossiping, the pandemic and airport experiences.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Franco Escamilla takes the stage in California for a comedy special filled with humorous observations on gossiping, the pandemic and airport experiences. Krishna Vrinda Vihari (2022) – TV-14 – Telugu – The son of a deeply religious and traditional family tells an elaborate lie to win their permission to marry a woman who cannot have children.

– TV-14 – Telugu – The son of a deeply religious and traditional family tells an elaborate lie to win their permission to marry a woman who cannot have children. LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022) – TV-Y – English – When Neonlicious’ debut fashion collection mysteriously goes missing, she’ll need to use all of her creativity to whip up new designs for the big show.

– TV-Y – English – When Neonlicious’ debut fashion collection mysteriously goes missing, she’ll need to use all of her creativity to whip up new designs for the big show. The Chalk Line (2022) – TV-14 – Spanish – After a couple finds a traumatized child of unknown origins, wife Paula must decipher the girl’s strange behaviors to unlock her identity and dark past.

3 New TV Series Added

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1 – New Episodes All Week) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro.

– TV-MA – English – Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro. Little Angel (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Sing along with Baby John and his family to classic nursery rhymes and catchy new songs that help preschoolers learn all about the world.

– TV-Y – English – Sing along with Baby John and his family to classic nursery rhymes and catchy new songs that help preschoolers learn all about the world. Mr. Midnight: Beware The Monsters (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – A once-average teen and his friends become paranormal detectives and document their adventures in an online blog under the pseudonym “Mr. Midnight.”

Another batch of Unsolved Mysteries episodes also dropped today that makeup volume 3. The final batch arrives on November 1st.

Top 10s on Netflix for October 25th, 2022

