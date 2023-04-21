Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: April 21st, 2023

It’s been a Netflix Original-heavy week this past week, but the major exception has been the addition of the final season of Better Call Saul. There’s also an excellent new political thriller, a new weekly K-drama, the return of a popular Spanish drama, and a docuseries centered around chimpanzees.

Here are the best new shows on Netflix this week:

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 63

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian

The US Netflix is playing catch up with the rest of the world, but finally, the final season of Better Call Saul is available to stream. The perfect excuse to binge the show all over again right?

Before there was Saul Goodman, there was Jimmy McGill, a former con artist trying to make a name for himself as a respectable lawyer. However, as Jimmy goes through his own trials and tribulations he transforms into criminal lawyer Saul.

The Diplomat (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Political, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn

Netflix has already added a successful political thriller this year thanks to The Night Agent, can they make it two for two with The Diplomat?

Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star.

Welcome to Eden (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Amaia Aberasturi, Berta Castañé, Begoña Vargas, Guillermo Pfening, Tomy Aguilera

The Spanish show was a big hit with young subscribers in 2022, and hopefully second season can replicate that success.

A group of young adults attend a party on a remote island, but the tempting paradise they find waiting for them holds dangerous secrets and entrapments.

Doctor Cha (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16 (Weekly)

Genre: Drama, Medical | Runtime: 63 Minutes

Cast: Uhm Jung-hwa, Kim Byong-chul, Myung Se-bin, Min Woo-hyuk

A new and exciting weekly drama, Doctor Cha could be one of the biggest weekly released dramas on Netflix in 2023.

Twenty years after leaving her medical career, a housewife returns as a first-year resident struggling to find her footing in a job full of surprises.

Chimp Empire (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Docuseries, Nature | Runtime: 52 Minutes

Cast: Mahershala Ali

Through the dulcet tones of Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, we are told the story of an incredible community of chimpanzees in a Ugandan forest, where daily life consists of social politics, family dynamics, and dangerous territory disputes.

