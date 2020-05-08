‘The Disaster Artist’ Coming to Netflix US in June 2020

One of A24’s biggest hits of the last few years, The Disaster Artist will be making its way onto Netflix on June 1st, 2020.

Directed and starring James Franco, the movie went onto be nominated for an Oscar. In case you’re not familiar with the subject matter for the movie, let’s fill you in.

It follows the production and release of the infamous and notorious movie known as The Room starring Tommy Wiseau. It’s dubbed as one of the worst movies in history and this biopic takes us behind the scenes.

Alongside Franco features his brother Dave Franco.

The movie originally released in cinemas back in December 2017 and was met with rave reviews. The Verge called it a “rare example of a genuinely funny biopic” whereas The Hollywood Reporter referred to it as “delivering a winning, Ed Wood-esque blend of comedy”.

The Disaster Artist will be made available on Netflix in the United States (other regions will vary) on June 1st, 2020.

June 2020 is also set to see another prominent A24 movie hit the service. On June 3rd, Netflix will be taking receipt of Lady Bird from 2017 directed by Greta Gerwig. You can find a full list of what’s coming to Netflix in June 2020 ongoing here.

We just recently posted about the huge collection of A24 movies on Netflix. In fact, as of May 2020, there are over 50 of them available, and given that new ones keep getting added all the time, it’s a good time to be an A24 fan with a Netflix subscription.

Are you looking forward to watching The Disaster Artist on Netflix on June 1st? Let us know in the comments.