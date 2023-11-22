‘The Empress’, ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘Heartbreak High’ Add to Netflix’s International Emmy Awards

The International Emmy Awards just took place in New York City. Netflix managed to scoop up four awards for its Original titles, with The Empress taking home the biggest prize for the streamer winning Best Drama.

A complete list of winners for the 2023 International Emmy Awards can be found on the official site for the awards and the full list of nominees can be found here.

The Empress was the biggest winner for Netflix. The German-language period drama series delves into the life of Elisabeth of Austria, who becomes the unlikely bride of Emperor Franz. Set in the tension-filled Viennese court, the show captivates viewers with its mix of romance, political intrigue, and beautiful period costumes and sets. The show has been renewed for a second season that recently began filming.

The third and final season of Derry Girls (that Netflix has the rights to exclusively outside of the United Kingdom) scored best comedy. Set in 1990s Northern Ireland, it chronicles the coming-of-age adventures of a group of working-class teenagers against the backdrop of The Troubles.

Also winning in the comedy category is Vir Das: Landing, the stand-up special from the Indian comic who has produced four other specials for the streamer over the years.

Finally, in the kids category, the Australian-produced Heartbreak High, which serves as a reboot, scooped the best live-action award. The show has been renewed for season 2 and will be released in 2024.

Netflix commemorated the awards via their Netflix Queue social channels:

Congratulations to our 2023 International Emmy® Award winners! @iemmys pic.twitter.com/y4OniZscQe — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) November 21, 2023

Other Netflix Originals that were nominated in 2023 but didn’t win include:

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime – Season 2

The Great British Bake Off – Season 13

Man Vs. Bee

The Nutty Boy

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

How Many International Emmy Awards Has Netflix Won?

Here’s a look at Netflix’s previous winners at the International Emmy Awards over the past six years:

In 2022, Netflix picked up three International Emmys: Sex Education Season 3, Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas, and The King’s Affection.

In 2021, the streamer picked up two awards: Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice and Call My Agent! Season 4

In 2020, Netflix scored three Emmys, including: La Reina del Sur Season 2, Delhi Crime, and Ninguém Tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)

No wins in 2019

In 2018, La Casa de Papel scooped the drama series award.

In 2017, Anna Friel in Marcella picked up the best performance by an actress.

We’ll be back in 2024 with any new International Emmy Award that Netflix picks up.