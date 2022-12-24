Is ‘Elf’ on Netflix for Christmas in 2022?

Elf has become one of the all-time Christmas greats and is among the most popular Christmas movies now of all time. Unlike in 2021 when 13 Netflix regions were streaming the Christmas classic, only 5 are in 2022. Here’s your Netflix streaming guide for Elf in 2022.

Will Ferrell plays the role of Buddy the Elf, who is a little different from all of the other elves at the North Pole.

Once he starts questioning why he’s different, Santa sends him on a trip to New York City in search of his real father. The hilarity comes from the fact that Buddy isn’t very well adjusted to the big apple, and chaos ensues.

Alongside Ferrell in the 2003 comedy stars James Caan, Amy Sedaris, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Dinklage, Artie Lange, and Daniel Tay. Without a doubt, this is probably the most popular Christmas movie currently available, with only a handful of classics even close to rivaling it.

Is Elf on Netflix in the United States?

Elf hasn’t been available on Netflix for over 2 years and likely won’t be back anytime soon. It was last added to Netflix in July 2020 before departing a month later in August 2020.

Now while Elf still may come to other streaming services, the movie’s default location is on HBO Max. That’s because that’s where the majority of Warner Brothers movie library mostly now resides.

Per JustWatch, both HBO Max and AMC+ are the streaming home for Elf in 2022.

The movie is also available on Netflix’s DVD rental platform. Just be warned, demand may be high this time of year.

Is Elf on Netflix in the United Kingdom, Australia or Canada?

Nope. None of the major English countries are streaming Elf this year either.

In the United Kingdom as per the previous two years, Elf resides exclusively on Sky and Now Cinema.

You have two options in Canada for watching Elf in 2022 (it wasn’t available on streaming for Christmas 2020), with Crave holding the license this year and Starz.

Unlike in 2021, Netflix Australia is not streaming the movie for the holidays. Instead, you’ll find the movie on Paramount+, Stan, Binge and Foxtel Now.

Is Elf on other Netflix Regions?

According to Unogs, the movie is streaming in 5 regions for 2022.

13 regions are streaming it for Christmas 2021 and 16 Netflix regions carried it in 2020.

The countries streaming Elf for Christmas 2022 are:

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Elf was featured in Netflix docu-series The Movies That Made Us

All is not completely lost for Netflix subscribers. As with Home Alone, Elf was featured in a Netflix docuseries.

Released in 2020, The Holiday Movies That Made Us (later moved into The Movies That Made Us season 3) has an episode dedicated to covering the development, the production of the movie and the impact of the movie now close to 20 years later.

Is Elf streaming on Netflix in your region for 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.