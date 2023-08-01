‘Supernormal’ Josh Gad’s Netflix Superhero Movie: What We Know So Far

After several years of total radio silence, Netflix is continuing to move forward with its new subversive superhero movie called Supernormal, created and starring Josh Gad. Here’s what we know about the project so far.

The new superhero feature film was initially announced back in November 2017, when it was revealed that Josh Gad had been working on a new superhero movie and that Netflix got the rights. The scripts were initially written by brothers Aaron and Jordan Kandell, who penned Disney’s Moana; however, according to our sources, a new rewrite has been made recently by Gerard Johnson (Hyena), who is also now attached to direct.

Dan Lin’s Rideback (the company behind Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender series) is producing. This is one of two major film projects the company is working on for Netflix with the other being TREES! an animated movie written by Jennifer Celotta.

Here’s everything we know at this stage about Netflix’s Supernormal:

What’s the plot of Supernormal?

The plot for Supernormal is being kept under wraps, but it is said to be a character-driven, subversive take on the superhero genre.

Will it have its own “evil Superman” like Homelander or Omni-Man? Time will tell.

Who is cast in Supernormal?

When the news about the movie was first announced in 2017, Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Daisy Ridley were attached to star, but six years later that may no longer be the case anymore. Still, Gad is the likeliest actor to have stayed on board since the idea and the story for the film is his. That said, it can also be like the HBO reboot of Perry Mason, where Robert Downey Jr. was producing and was attached to star for years, but the lead role was recast with Matthew Rhys.

What’s the production status of Supernormal?

After six years, the production status of Netflix’s Supernormal is still in early development, but with a recent rewrite from Gerard Johnson, it seems like things are finally moving forward, and we’ll hear official news sooner rather than later.

Of course, it’s likely that any work on the movie has stalled since the WGA began their strikes in May 2023.

How many episodes will Supernormal have?

No announcement was ever made regarding the number of episodes in Supernormal, but one should expect the usual 8, which is the Netflix standard.

What’s the Netflix release date for Supernormal?

As the series is still in the very early stages of development, it’s too early to speak of any release dates, but we could perhaps estimate sometime in late 2024, if filming starts in 2023.