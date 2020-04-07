‘The Midnight Gospel’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

Netflix’s latest adult-animated series comes in the form of the heavy acid trip, The Midnight Gospel. Brought to you by the creator of Adventure Time, Pendleton Ward, we have everything you need to know about The Midnight Gospel, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Midnight Gospel is an upcoming Adult-Animated series created by Pendleton Ward, creator of Adventure Time, and comedian Duncan Trussel. The Original will be eleventh adult-animated series from Netflix, and will hopefully have the same level of success as Big Mouth and Bojack Horseman.

When is the Netflix release date of The Midnight Gospel?

All eight episodes of The Midnight Gospel will be available to stream globally, on Netflix, on Monday, 20th of April, 2020.

Is it any coincidence that one of the trippiest and most psychedelic series is dropping on 4/20? We think not.

What is the plot of The Midnight Gospel?

The plot for The Midnight Gospel has been provided by Netflix:

Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds.

Thanks to an interview between Duncan Trussel and IGN, we understand a little more about plot and origin of The Midnight Gospel.

Pendleton Ward, the creator of Adventure Time, had been an admirer of Trussel’s podcast, The Duncan Trussel Family Hour, and eventually, the pair became friends.

Eventually, Ward approached Trussel with the idea to animate his podcast and described it as such:

It’s like we replace the dialogue of Indiana Jones with podcast conversations.

Trussel went into further detail about the world of The Midnight Gospel:

This is a place where simulation farmers use powerful bio-computers to simulate universes where they harvest technology. Because Clancy isn’t taking care of his universe simulator, all the planets within it are going through their own unique apocalypse, and the beings living in these other worlds are the guests Clancy interviews for his Space-Cast The Midnight Gospel. Over the course of the series, these conversations slowly begin to awaken Clancy to the reality of the impact he’s having on the worlds, both inside and outside of his simulator.”

While The Midnight Gospel is set in a fictional world, the concept of animating a podcast is very reminiscent of The Ricky Gervais Show.

In the early 2000s, Ricky Gervais hosted a radio show with Stephen Merchant and Karl Pilkington, which eventually became a podcast and an animated series.

Who are the cast members of The Midnight Gospel?

At the time of writing, there are only three confirmed cast members for The Midnight Gospel:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Phil Hendrie Team America: World Police | F Is for Family | Futurama TBA Duncan Trussell Stupid Face | Adventure Time | Pretend Time TBA Drew Pinsky Wild Hogs | New York Minute | Dawson’s Creek

As the release date gets closer we’ll begin to learn more about the roles and cast members of The Midnight Gospel.

Will any of the cast members of Adventure Time star in The Midnight Gospel?

As the series comes from the creator of Adventure Time, Pendelton Ward, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see some familiar voices feature in his new series.

We’re still waiting on confirmation but hoping to learn more soon.

Is The Midnight Gospel suitable for children?

Definitely not. Adventure Time was an acid trip of fun, but The Midnight Gospel is for an older audience, not that it’ll stop some from watching the series regardless.

There’s an entire generation of adults, and children, who have grown up watching Adventure Time, so to watch Ward’s latest series on Netflix is an offer too good to pass up.

The Midnight Gospel will have a parental rating of either TV-14 or R. In the UK the parental rating is 15.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Midnight Gospel? Let us know in the comments below!