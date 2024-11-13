‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Netflix Release Date Confirmed — All Episodes To Drop At Once

Until today, we’ve only known for a Winter 2025 release (it was originally planned to release sometime in 2024) for the next episodes of Netflix’s hit series The Night Agent. Today, Netflix dropped a new teaser for season 2, two new stills, and, most importantly, confirmed it’ll be releasing all ten episodes on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025.

The new 30-second clip kicks off with the phone ringing and a manhunt underway for Peter Sutherland in the outskirts of New York City. “It takes a certain kind of person to succeed as a night agent,” says the narrator in the clip, adding, “What it’s gonna be?”

The trailer concludes with the news that The Night Agent season 2 won’t follow in the footsteps of some of Netflix’s other big shows in splitting the next season into two or three batches and, instead, stick to a single drop.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Netflix has also provided an updated synopsis for the upcoming batch of episodes, which is as follows:

“Peter Sutherland efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

Episode titles for season 2 of The Night Agent include:

A Family Matter

A Good Agent

Buyer’s Remorse

Call Tracking

Cultural Exchange

Desperate Measures

Disconnected

Divergence

Government Property

Tilt

Season 3 of The Night Agent will be midway through filming when this new season drops, with filming being split between Turkey and New York City this time around. As a result, we can expect some new cast members to be announced in the coming months.

We’ll soon be adding The Night Agent season 2 to our January 2025 Netflix schedule, which also includes two brand new limited series: Missing You and American Primeval hitting the streamer on January 1st and January 9th, respectively. You can also check out our full 2025 release schedule for all new movies and series coming up next year.

Are you looking forward to The Night Agent’s return in January? Let us know in the comment section below.