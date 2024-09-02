What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: Labor Day to September 8th, 2024

Happy Labor Day! If you’re not looking to chow down on Netflix’s live hot dog competition today, what else does this week have in store for you? Below are all the new movies and series scheduled to arrive or leave Netflix between September 2nd and the 8th.

Missed out on any of the first-of-the-month additions, or what came to Netflix in the final week of August? We summarized all those 60+ new arrivals here.

Now, let’s take a look at what’s lined up for release over the next seven days.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

i used to be funny (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Ally Pankiw, one of the directors on the most recent season of Black Mirror, wrote and directed this critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama that’ll be making its streaming subscription debut via Netflix this week!

The film centers on a stand-up comedian who is facing a few crossroads in her life as she struggles with PTSD. It deals with some pretty heavy themes but strikes the right balance of not being too depressing. Katie Walsh for the Tribune News Service concluded in her review earlier this year, “In her film debut, Pankiw delivers a full and fulfilling narrative arc anchored by a surprisingly complex performance from Sennott.”

The Perfect Couple (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Prestige season is here! Netflix’s first major limited series to kick off its Fall slate of new TV titles drops this Thursday with an all-star cast headlined by Nicole Kidman, Lieve Schreiber, Dakota Johnson, Eve Hewson, and many other recognizable stars.

Coming from Jenna Lamia and 21 Laps Entertainment (one of the same production companies behind Stranger Things), the series tells the story of a wedding taking place in a lavish location being interrupted by the discovery of a body. Who’s a suspect? Everyone.

Rebel Ridge (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

For the past year or so, there have been three movies that have been seemingly stuck in post-production hell. We’ve got Havoc, The Old Guard 2, and Rebel Ridge. Thankfully, all three are coming to fruition with this action crime drama from director Jeremy Saulnier being the first out of the gates.

Aaron Pierre headlines the new movie as Terry Richmond, a former marine who moves to a town shrouded with controversy and corruption thanks to the local police department.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, September 2nd

Call the Midwife (Season 13)

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (LIVE) Netflix Original

The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, September 3rd

Last One Standing (Season 3) Netflix Original

Phil Wang: Wang In There Baby! (2024) Netflix Original

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, September 4th

Outlast (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, September 5th

Adios Amigo (2024)

Apollo 13: Survival (2024) Netflix Original

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (Limited Series) Netflix Original

i used to be funny (2024)

The Perfect Couple (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, September 6th

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía (2024) Netflix Original

Rebel Ridge (2024) Netflix Original

Selling Sunset (Season 8) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, September 7th

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist (Limited Series)

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on September 4th

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Leaving Netflix on September 5th

Carrie Pilby (2016)

Leaving Netflix on September 6th

Storks (2016)

Leaving Netflix on September 7th

Three The CW Removals: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Seasons 1-4) Jane the Virgin (Seasons 1-5) iZombie (Seasons 1-5)

The King’s Avatar (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix on September 8th

Plaza Catedral (2021)

Pokemon Series Including: Pokémon Journeys: The Series (2021) Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (2022) Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (2023) Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys (2023)

Wonder (2017)

