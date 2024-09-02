Coming Soon to Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: Labor Day to September 8th, 2024

Over 15 new movies and series are set to land this week plus there are some huge removals.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Coming To Netflix This Week Labor Day August 8 2024

Pictures: Netflix

Happy Labor Day! If you’re not looking to chow down on Netflix’s live hot dog competition today, what else does this week have in store for you? Below are all the new movies and series scheduled to arrive or leave Netflix between September 2nd and the 8th. 

Missed out on any of the first-of-the-month additions, or what came to Netflix in the final week of August? We summarized all those 60+ new arrivals here. For the full look at what’s coming up on Netflix throughout the rest of September, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Now, let’s take a look at what’s lined up for release over the next seven days. 

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

i used to be funny (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Ally Pankiw, one of the directors on the most recent season of Black Mirror, wrote and directed this critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama that’ll be making its streaming subscription debut via Netflix this week! 

The film centers on a stand-up comedian who is facing a few crossroads in her life as she struggles with PTSD. It deals with some pretty heavy themes but strikes the right balance of not being too depressing. Katie Walsh for the Tribune News Service concluded in her review earlier this year, “In her film debut, Pankiw delivers a full and fulfilling narrative arc anchored by a surprisingly complex performance from Sennott.”

The Perfect Couple (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Prestige season is here! Netflix’s first major limited series to kick off its Fall slate of new TV titles drops this Thursday with an all-star cast headlined by Nicole Kidman, Lieve Schreiber, Dakota Johnson, Eve Hewson, and many other recognizable stars. 

Coming from Jenna Lamia and 21 Laps Entertainment (one of the same production companies behind Stranger Things), the series tells the story of a wedding taking place in a lavish location being interrupted by the discovery of a body. Who’s a suspect? Everyone.

Rebel Ridge (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

For the past year or so, there have been three movies that have been seemingly stuck in post-production hell. We’ve got Havoc, The Old Guard 2, and Rebel Ridge. Thankfully, all three are coming to fruition with this action crime drama from director Jeremy Saulnier being the first out of the gates. 

Aaron Pierre headlines the new movie as Terry Richmond, a former marine who moves to a town shrouded with controversy and corruption thanks to the local police department. 

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, September 2nd

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, September 3rd

  • Last One Standing (Season 3) Netflix Original 
  • Phil Wang: Wang In There Baby! (2024) Netflix Original 
  • Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (2024) Netflix Original 

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, September 4th

  • Outlast (Season 2) Netflix Original 

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, September 5th

  • Adios Amigo (2024)
  • Apollo 13: Survival (2024) Netflix Original 
  • Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (Limited Series) Netflix Original 
  • i used to be funny (2024)
  • The Perfect Couple (Limited Series) Netflix Original 

Coming to Netflix on Friday, September 6th

  • Disco, Ibiza, Locomía (2024) Netflix Original 
  • Rebel Ridge (2024) Netflix Original 
  • Selling Sunset (Season 8) Netflix Original 

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, September 7th

  • Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 
  • Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist (Limited Series) 

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

For the full list of departures for September 2024 – visit our post.

Leaving Netflix on September 4th

  • Angamaly Diaries (2017)
  • Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Leaving Netflix on September 5th

  • Carrie Pilby (2016)

Leaving Netflix on September 6th

  • Storks (2016)

Leaving Netflix on September 7th

  • Three The CW Removals:
    • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Seasons 1-4)
    • Jane the Virgin (Seasons 1-5)
    • iZombie (Seasons 1-5)
  • The King’s Avatar (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix on September 8th

  • Plaza Catedral (2021)
  • Pokemon Series Including:
    • Pokémon Journeys: The Series (2021)
    • Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (2022)
    • Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (2023)
    • Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys (2023)
  • Wonder (2017)

What are you checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below. 

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

Newest Articles - Coming Soon to Netflix

New Anime on Netflix in October 2024 Article Teaser Photo

New Anime on Netflix in October 2024
Renewed Netflix Series 2024: Every Show Coming Back for New Episodes Article Teaser Photo

Renewed Netflix Series 2024: Every Show Coming Back for New Episodes
New Horror Movies and Series Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2024 Article Teaser Photo

New Horror Movies and Series Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2024
What's Coming to Netflix in September 2024 Article Teaser Photo

What's Coming to Netflix in September 2024

Recommended

‘Rebel Ridge’ Netflix Movie: Trailer, Release Date & Everything We Know

‘Rebel Ridge’ Netflix Movie: Trailer, Release Date & Everything We Know

Multiple Pokemon Series May Leave Netflix in September 2024

Multiple Pokemon Series May Leave Netflix in September 2024

7 Netflix Original Movies & Series Leaving in September 2024

7 Netflix Original Movies & Series Leaving in September 2024

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2024

What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2024

‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 2 Confirms Netflix Release Date

‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 2 Confirms Netflix Release Date

New Anime on Netflix in October 2024

New Anime on Netflix in October 2024

Renewed Netflix Series 2024: Every Show Coming Back for New Episodes

Renewed Netflix Series 2024: Every Show Coming Back for New Episodes