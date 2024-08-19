‘The Electric State’ Will Reportedly Release on Netflix in March 2025

According to Deadline, Millie Bobby Brown is staying put at Netflix. The outlet reports that the actress best known for Stranger Things is developing a movie based on her novel Nineteen Steps. The trade also states that March 2025 is being eyed for releasing the long-awaited movie The Electric State.

The release window mirrors Millie Bobby Brown’s earlier Netflix success of 2024, Damsel, which was released on March 8th and has been one of the biggest successes of the year for Netflix in the film department. Although you could argue Under Paris will probably ultimately take home the top prize for the year, Damsel is easily the biggest English-language movie debut of 2024 so far. As of the time of publishing, Damsel is the seventh biggest and most watched Netflix movie launch of all time.

In case you missed it, The Electric State, headlined by Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, serves as an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel of the same name.

Some test screenings have occurred throughout the first half of 2024, but we hear CGI was far from finished. One source described the movie as a mix of The Creator, The Matrix, and Zombieland. They describe it as “family-oriented,” title with solid action scenes and plenty of humor, with Pratt and Brown being fantastic on screen.

The movie’s budget has been contested a lot. When we first revealed the movie was moving to Netflix back in June 2022, we heard the budget for the title was around $200 million. That’s since ballooned to $320 million, according to a report from Puck earlier this year.

As we reported in our main preview for the upcoming movie, the movie underwent reshoots a little earlier this year after an already extensive production period.

Although the Russo Brothers are heading back to the MCU, their production company has several projects tied to Netflix, including one that has not yet been announced to the public. The Gray Man and Extraction are still expected to get sequels, and The Whisper Man has a director attached, although it has still yet to move into production.

To see all the movies Netflix does has coming up for the remainder of 2024, we’ve compiled a list of Netflix’s Fall 2024 lineup here. For more on what’s coming up on Netflix in 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you disappointed that The Electric State won’t be coming out in 2024? Let us know in the comments down below.