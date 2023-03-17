‘The Sandman’ Season 2: Netflix Casting For Four Characters From Comics

The Sandman season 2 will feature some new faces and we’ve got a clearer timeline of when the next season will begin and finish production. What’s on Netflix has learned that casting is underway for four characters from the comics: Delirium, Destiny, Wanda, and Destruction and that filming will kickstart in June 2023.

Before we dive into what new characters will feature in season 2, we should quickly note that Netflix still isn’t calling the renewal a season 2, but rather, “more episodes” based on “multiple volumes” of the comics.

From these four characters and their descriptions, it appears evident that the show will diverge slightly from the comics. For instance, fan-favorite Wanda will take on a different story arc in the show. Plus, volume 7, “Brief Lives,” appears to be pushed forward, being told ahead of volume 5, “A Game of You.”

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet, but going by the new character descriptions, there appears to be a few surprising changes.

Let’s take a look at the characters Netflix is searching for:

Delirium

One of the most beloved characters from the series, Delirium is the youngest of the Endless — the family of anthropomorphic personifications of seven natural forces. Formerly known as Delight, she has evolved to become the epitome of deliciousness. She is childish, silly, and immature, although very occasionally speaks with rationality. She loves to speak her mind. Her realm is incoherent and nonsensical, symbolic of her character.

Delirium is first introduced into the comics in volume 4, “Season of Mists,” during a chaotic Endless family meeting. This story will be covered in the show. Plus, it will also skip forward a few volumes and adapt a Delirium-centric story “Brief Lives,” in which she embarks on a journey alongside Dream to find their long-lost brother Destruction, who has long abandoned his post.

Delirium’s appearance changes constantly. She is most commonly known for her ever-changing hairstyles, piercings, and of course, mismatched eyes. Of all the characters to be introduced into the show, Delirium is among the most-anticipated castings among fans.

In August 2022, Neil Gaiman discussed exploring Delerium in a future season saying, “I loved Delirium because she wrote her own dialogue and most characters go,” adding “Most characters, you have to start at the page and turn things over in your head and carefully type it out, and all I would ever have to do for Delirium is come up with a really good straight line and then I type what she said and it’s like, okay, this is great.”

Destruction

Destruction is the fourth eldest of all the Endless. As his name suggests, he embodies all things destructive… well, not exactly. He actually abandoned his realm and duties in the 1700s after realizing that humanity causes its own destruction without his input. He has already been mentioned in the TV show; his siblings sometimes refer to him as The Prodigal.

Unlike the force he embodies, Destruction lives a life of peace in recluse. In fact, as a keen artist, therefore he tends to create rather than destroy. He is portrayed as a good-looking man with striking eyes and a hearty laugh. While he misses his family, Destruction does not intend to return to his duties. He makes his first appearance in “Brief Lives,” which pretty much confirms that the show will skip forward volumes to tell this story.

Destiny

To complete the seven Endless, Destiny — the eldest in the family — will appear in the new episodes. Destiny is all-knowing; he knows everything that has happened and everything that will happen. A blind, monk-like figure, he roams his realm — a humongous, ever-changing labyrinth called The Garden of Forking Ways, containing a castle in its center — with a book chained to him. While Destiny loves and cares for his siblings, he cannot tell them anything, because he cannot alter any future events. Since he is omniscient, he knows his siblings better than they know themselves.

Destiny makes his first appearance in “Season of Mists,” where he calls the Endless together for a family meeting. In this scene, we will meet both Destiny and Delirium for the first time.

Wanda

An interview with Niel Gaiman has already revealed that Wanda will feature in season 2 already but there’s some new information here.

As previously mentioned, these character descriptions hint at changes from the comics, and none of them are more significant than Wanda.z

In the comics, Wanda is Barbie’s best friend and plays a huge role in the “A Game of You” story arc. However, the show appears to expand Wanda’s role even further. A transgender female, Wanda appears to replace Ruby DeLonge’s character in “Brief Lives.” This, of course, marks a huge deviation from the source material. She is a straight-talking, no-fuss driver and security agent for a travel firm. She assists Dream and Delirium in their pursuit to locate Destruction, making good friends with them along the way.

It is currently unclear whether “A Game of You” will be adapted in the new batch of episodes, or whether Wanda will be involved. However, with Barbie’s future being teased in The Sandman season one, “A Game of You” will no doubt be covered at some point.

The Sandman returns to filming in Summer 2023.

With Netflix not calling the new episodes a second season, and instead embracing something else, the shooting dates appear to reflect that.

Preliminary we’re hearing the filming is to take place from June 2023 through October 2023. Shooting will return from January 2024 to April 2024.

Netflix will hold both its Geeked Week and TUDUM events later this year, so be sure to tune in for some potential updates there. Until then, keep an eye on our The Sandman season 2 preview for everything we know and more.