Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: March 18th-19th, 2023

Looking for a new movie to watch on Netflix? This week bought with it some great new ones, including a few gems we suspect may be overlooked. Here’s your look at the best new movies added to Netflix (US) this week, plus one you should check out before it departs.

The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Wendy Rogers

Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Natasia Demetriou, Mandy Patinkin

Writer: Kate DiCamillo, Martin Hynes

Runtime: 99 min / 1h 39m

From Netflix’s slate of movies, we want to give a special recommendation to one of the first major animated movie releases of 2023 in the form of The Magician’s Elephant.

Coming from first-time director Wendy Rogers, the magical new movie sees a boy accepting the king’s challenge to perform three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant.

We reviewed the movie and gave it a PLAY rating concluding:

“The Magician’s Elephant gives us an original fairy tale that brings out the child in all of us. The central themes of Hope and the Belief in the Impossible mixed with indelible characters make this film a cut above for Netflix Original Animation.”

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: S. Craig Zahler

Cast: Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn, Tory Kittles

Writer: S. Craig Zahler

Runtime: 159 min / 2h 39m

Added on Thursday, this action thriller from Lionsgate follows two police detectives, Brett Ridgeman and Anthony Lurasetti, who are suspended after a video of their strong-arm tactics goes viral. Following their suspension and a bit desperate, they decide to rob a dangerous criminal gang planning a heist.

This movie has been blowing up on our Facebook page over the last few days, so take that as a recommendation in itself.

Riddick (2013)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: David Twohy

Cast: Vin Diesel, Karl Urban, Katee Sackhoff

Writer: David Twohy, Jim Wheat, Ken Wheat

Runtime: 119 min / 1h 59m

If you’re looking for a Riddick binge, Netflix has you covered this week, having added Pitch Black (2000), The Chronicles of Riddick (2004), and Riddick (2013).

Our favorite of the three is the newest title, released in theaters a decade ago.

The movie was the better-reviewed entry from the Riddick movie franchise, with critics praising the film for its action sequences, special effects, and Vin Diesel’s performance as the titular character. In contrast, others criticized the film for its derivative plot and lack of originality.

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Stand-up, Comedy

Director: Jeff Tomsic

Cast: Bert Kreischer

Runtime: 61 mins / 1h 1m

Serving as his third stand-up special for Netflix, the shirtless Bert Kresischer delivers his best routine yet.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new special:

“Shameless — and shirtless — as ever, Bert spills on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family’s escape room outing.”

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix

The Hatton Garden Job (2018)

Director: James Marsh

Cast: Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay, Charlie Cox, Paul Whitehouse, Michael Gambon, Ray Winstone, Francesca Annis

This week we got to celebrate Michael Caine’s 90th Birthday, so we’re pleased to report you’ve still got a good few days to catch one of his more recent movies on Netflix in the form of the heist thriller, The Hatton Garden Job.

The movie leaves on March 26th after a year of streaming on Netflix.

