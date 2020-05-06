‘Extracurricular’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

After a highly successful and entertaining first season of Extracurricular, fans of the K-Drama will be wondering what the future holds for the series. That firmly rests in the hands of Netflix, who have yet to make a decision on the future of Extracurricular, but we’ll be keeping track of everything season 2 related, including the renewal status and Netflix release date.

Extracurricular is a Netflix Original crime K-Drama series written by Jim Han Sae, and directed by Kim Jin-Min. The series stars Kim Dong Hee, who starred in the extremely popular series Itaewon Class and Sky Castle. Jung Da Bin, the female lead of the series, at the extremely young age of 19 is already a veteran of the small screen, having appeared on television since the age of 5.

In order to fulfill his ambition of going to university, high school student Oh Ji Soo commits crimes to pay for his tuition. School bully, Seo Min Hee, gets embroiled in the crimes committed by Oh Ji Soo, along with other students looking to make some quick cash. Going from model student to criminal, Oh Ji Soo faces unpredictable dangers to see out his goal.

Extracurricular Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 06/05/2020)

At the time of writing Extracurricular has been available to stream on Netflix for a week, and has already been well received by K-Drama fans. It’s still early for Netflix to make a decision on the future of the series, which can typically take the streaming service up to a month, and longer, to renew.

K-Dramas have been extremely popular on Netflix, with the genre firmly finding its home on the streaming service.

It may take a while, as other K-Dramas have taken time to announce their renewals such as Love Alarm and Persona but we’re fully expecting to see Extracurricular receive its renewal soon.

What did subscribers think of Extracurricular?

i just finished this drama but what the hell is this…? i am just shocked..#Extracurricular 😿🍂 pic.twitter.com/XXqw7LIKOE — ㅤً (@kdramasdiary) May 4, 2020

Park Joo-hyun, who plays the role of Bae Gyuri in Netflix “Extracurricular, is proving her potential as a monster rookie with an unbelievably solid acting ability on her first lead role. People now gives attention to her and to her future activities. pic.twitter.com/xGmGFpu7nj — A Fangirl’s Heart (@AFanHeart_twt) May 4, 2020

SHUT UP NETFLIX WE NEED EXTRACURRICULAR SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/hNXnWlXOEQ — lemao (@meenhis) April 30, 2020

Extracurricular Season 2 Netflix Release Date

Until renewal is confirmed all we can do is speculate on the release of the second season of Extracurricular.

Taking into consideration that the first season of Extracurricular went into production in the late spring or early summer of 2019, with filming concluding on August 6th, 2019.

Assuming that filming was to begin at the same time this year, we could see a potential April 2021 release date.

It’s more than likely that filming for Extracurricular season 2 would begin later this year, which means at the earliest we’d expect to see the series return to Netflix in the Summer of 2021.

