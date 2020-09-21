‘The Victims Game’ Season 2 Renewed at Netflix; Coming in 2022

Taiwanese Netflix Original series The Victims Game has been renewed for a second season at Netflix and in an unlikely move, they’ve announced a release date but it’s two years down the line.

News for the renewal came via Netflix’s media center that confirmed that the series would be returning for more episodes.

The Taiwanese series first touched down on Netflix on April 30th, 2020, and followed a forensic scientist that laid on the Aspergers spectrum and a journalist teaming up to uncover mysterious cases surrounding his daughter.

Decider.com gave the series a “Stream it” rating stating it’s a well-done police thriller.

In a statement, Hank Tseng and Phil Tang who are two producers behind the series said:

“This renewal with Netflix is a milestone for the local entertainment industry to set foot on the global stage. It is time to unleash the limitless potential of original stories from Taiwan. We are excited to confirm that directors David Chuang and Allen Chen, as well as the production team will reunite on set. We are incredibly excited to bring Season 2 to viewers around the world, which will be even more thrilling and captivating than the first.”

The Victims Game isn’t the first major Taiwanese series to come from Netflix. Nowhere Man first released on Netflix in October 2019, Triad Princess in December 2019 and The Ghost Bride in January 2020 however at the time of publishing, The Victims Game is the only one to make it beyond a first season.

The series renewal states that season 2 will premiere at some point in 2022 which is now shown on the series page on Netflix.

How well did the series perform on Netflix?

Although the series performed well in Asia, it doesn’t look like it traveled well outside. Thanks to data from FlixPatrol.com, we know the series only appeared within the Netflix top 10 lists in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.

In Taiwan, the series featured in the top 10 for a total of 57 days and was at number 1 in the charts for the majority of May 2020.

What to expect from season 2 of The Victims Game

At the end of season 2, the detective steps down from his role and lands a new role as a professor but with contact and a growing relationship with his daughter.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of The Victims Game? Let us know in the comments.