‘The Witcher’ Rats / Riff Raff Netflix Spin-off: Everything We Know So Far

When it comes to big fantasy series, The Witcher is Netflix’s biggest to date and has been the template for how Netflix is expanding IP across multiple spin-offs and formats. Following two spin-offs in the Witcherverse, Netflix is reportedly working on a new spin-off series that focuses on The Rats, a prominent gang within the Witcherverse that will feature in season 3 of the show. Here’s the latest.

RedanianIntelligence (a frequent contributor to What’s on Netflix) was behind the first report in late November 2022 that Netflix was planning another spin-off set into its fantasy universe adapted from the books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

It’d follow two other major spin-offs so far, with those being the well-received anime feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the lesser well-received limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Per Redanian Intelligence:

“We have learned that the next live-action spinoff of The Witcher will explore the infamous group of young Nilfgaardian misfits called The Rats. In the books, The Rats are featured in Ciri’s storyline as she joins them for a period of time.”

Indeed a project under the working/codename title RATS is in development at Netflix and is thought to be filmed in South Africa and has numerous members of The Witcher crew attached to the project.

In February 2023, we got even more new details on the new project courtesy of DanielRPK Patreon, who posted the following short logline for the project, which is expected to be a new series:

“Six teenage thieves must rely on their criminal skills as they plan the biggest heist of their careers against the most dangerous crime ring in the kingdom”

In addition, he mentions the project is now going by the name of “Riff Raff” and will be shooting between April and September 2023.

Netflix has still yet to comment on the project officially.

Who are The Rats in The Witcher?

The Rats will feature strongly in season 3 of The Witcher.

Per The Witcher wiki on Fandom:

“The Rats was a young gang of criminals in Geso that was known for stealing from the rich to satisfy their own material wants, which included having the best horses, clothing, and accessories.”

You can find an excellent (lengthy) breakdown of The Rats and their backstory and impact in the books via Scarlett Sunday on YouTube below:

In April 2022, Netflix announced the first member of The Rats, Christelle Elwin, who will play the role of Mistle. Here’s the official description for her character:

“Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything.”

Subsequent castings include Fabian McCallum as Kayleigh and Julliette Alexandra as Reef. Aggy K. Adams is thought to be playing the role of Iskra.

Among the other projects, Netflix has planned in The Witcher universe is another anime entry, a kid’s animated entry and seasons 3 and 4 of The Witcher, with the third season coming in Summer 2023.