8 Best New Shows Coming to Netflix in July 2022

With a new month on the horizon, lots of new shows and movies are scheduled to hit Netflix throughout the month of July 2022. With lots of new content to sift through, we’ve gone through the hard task of picking out the eight best (most anticipated) new shows coming up throughout the month.

If you’d rather take a look at our most anticipated movies coming out next month, we prepped a separate preview of those there. It features the likes of Uncharted, The Sea Beast, and of course, The Gray Man.

For a full look at what’s coming to Netflix in July 2022, check out our US preview for the month or UK preview for the month here.

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2)

Coming to Netflix: July 1st

Let’s begin with the obvious choice for our best pick.

We’re of course referring to Stranger Things which will be concluding its fourth season on the first of the month with two episodes which doesn’t sound like a lot but their total runtime is over four years.

The show has been Netflix’s biggest show of the summer and arguably is the biggest show of the summer if not the year overall and will be going out with a bang with El facing off against Vecna as we head into the new month.

The Flash (Season 8)

Coming to Netflix: July 7th

Note: Only applies to Netflix US – other regions’ availability will vary.

One of the last remaining Arrowverse shows is The Flash which continues to see Grant Gustin dutifully play the role of the speedster and best yet, he doesn’t have a massive cloud over his head which can’t be said for the other person known for playing The Flash right now.

This season notably kicks off with the big Armageddon event which takes up 5 episodes.

The good news is that the series is renewed for a ninth season set to air in late 2022 through to 2023 but it’s unclear how much more juice the show has in it.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: July 14th

For a while it looked like DreamWorks Television’s deal with Netflix had come to an end but that no longer seems to be the case and perhaps even better, we’re seeing more ambitious projects from the studio coming exclusively to Netflix. That’s demonstrated by the release of the new Kung Fu Panda that not only sees the return of Po but also the return of Jack Black to voice him.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series due to hit Netflix in the middle of the month:

“Follow the adventures of Po, who partners up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade to find a collection of four powerful weapons before a mysterious pair of weasels do, and save the world from destruction.”

Virgin River (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: July 20th

Virgin River is a show that keeps delivering for Netflix demonstrated by the fact that we already know that season 5 is on the way (filming is set to start in July too!) and this season was expanded to a whopping 12 episodes.

We’ve followed Mel through the ups and downs of living in the small quaint town of Virgin River adapted from the Robyn Carr books.

There are a lot of story threads to follow in season 4. Mel is still hoping to have her child, Hope is recovering from her car accident, and Brie is still trying to prove the innocence of her love.

Resident Evil (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: July 14th

One show that could be a dark horse is Resident Evil. Sadly, promos for the show so far gives us reason to believe that it could be a big flop but we’re willing to give it the benefit of the doubt for the moment given the IP has been known to pull rabbits out of the hat before.

Based on the same timeline as the game, the series sees Lance Reddick play the role of Wesker.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

D. B. Cooper: Where Are You (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: July 13th

If you love your Unsolved Mysteries (more seasons are expected this summer) of the world you’ll definitely want to check this new docuseries out and perhaps better yet, go in completely cold. If you want to take this advice, stop reading and check out the show on July 13th.

If you are looking for a quick primer, here are the basics. In 1971, a man only known by the name of D.B. Cooper hijacked a plane, demanded and received a boat load of money, and then during the flight parachuted out to obscurity leaving his identity unrevealed decades later.

Keep Breathing (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: July 28th

Coming to Netflix at the tail end of the month is a brand new thriller limited series which is also known as Breathe. It comes from directors Maggie Kiley (Dr. Death) and Rebecca Rodriguez (Snowpiercer) and is about a small plane that crashes in the Canadian wilderness that then sees a lone woman battling the elements to survive.

Melissa Barrera leads the cast and this is certainly our dark horse pick of the month with limited promotion for the series so far.

King of Stonks (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: July 6th

And finally, we come to our international TV pick of the month which comes in the form of King of Stonks which is akin to a rags-to-riches show in the same vein of The Wolf of Wall Street.

The limited series, which is inspired by real-life greed, is about a man who seemingly is on top of the world and about to take his FinTech company into an IPO thus making even more money to add to his fortune. Everything behind the scenes, however, is far from rosey.

