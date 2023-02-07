Netflix Original Series ‘Bad Guys: Vile City’ Leaving Netflix in March 2023

Another high-profile Netflix Original K-drama is set to leave Netflix in March 2023, with Bad Guys: Vile City scheduled to leave Netflix globally on March 8th.

Season 1 of the show consists of 16 episodes and first aired on the network OCN between December 2017 and February 2018 before being licensed to Netflix exclusively on March 8th, 2018. It came to Netflix via an output deal with Studio Dragon (who produced the show alongside Urban Works).

If you’re unfamiliar, here’s what you can expect if you decide to give the crime thriller series a spin before its departure:

“Ordered to take down a villainous business leader who controls the city, a prosecutor gathers a team of men who may not be so clean themselves.”

The show starred Joong-hoon Park, Jin-mo Joo, Yang Ik-june, Moo-Yul Kim, Ji Soo, Young-chang Song, and Hong-Fa Kim.

Now, five years later after it was added to Netflix, the series license has come up for renewal, with the title scheduled to depart the streaming service in all regions (including the US) on March 8th.

A “last day to watch” notice can be found on the show’s page for March 7th.

It’s worth noting that Korean Netflix Originals that have departed previously can and have returned in the past.

Most recently, for example, Prison Playbook left the service in January 2023, but a week later was relicensed to Netflix, complete again with Netflix Original branding.

We’re expecting many other Korean titles to depart Netflix in 2023 too. Next is A Korean Odyessy, which is also expected to leave Netflix in March 2023 (waiting for confirmation).

