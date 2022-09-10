‘Unleashed’ Dave Bautista Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Netflix is strongly and surely expanding its slate of feature films for the future by ordering more and more movies with major stars attached. One such project is Unleashed, a police dog movie starring Dave Bautista.

Netflix’s Unleashed will be directed by Jeff Tomsic, whose credits include TAG, Norm McDonald’s Nothing Special, The Detour and more. The scripts for the movie are being written by Blockers scribes Jim & Brian Kehoe.

The movie is produced by the Kehoe brothers with Good Fear Content production company.

Chris Bender and Jonathan Meisner are also producing.

Here’s everything else to know about Netflix’s Unleashed:

What’s the plot of Unleashed?

Netflix’s Unleashed is about a police officer who’s best friends with a canine partner that can sniff out any crime. When Boomer dies on the job, the cop pledges no more pooch partners until he is teamed with Zeus.

Who is cast in Unleashed?

It has been revealed along with the announcement in August 2022 that Dave Bautista will star in Netflix’s Unleashed as the movie’s main lead. Bautista’s recent roles include Drax in Marvel’s multiple projects as well as the lead in Zack Snyder’s zombie action flick Army of the Dead. He will next be seen in Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2.

What’s the production status of Unleashed?

Netflix’s Unleashed is currently in its early development stage, where writers Jim & Brian Kehoe are penning the scripts as we speak with pre-production following after.

What’s the Netflix release date for Unleashed?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Unleashed, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a late 2023 or 2024 release date.

Elsewhere, we reported earlier in the year Netflix was eying a new drama series that would star Dave Bautista in the form of 90 Church. No further details have been announced since then, however.

Are you looking forward to watching Unleashed on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.