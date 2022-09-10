‘Fargo’ Series Leaving Netflix in October 2022

The award-winning FX series Fargo will soon depart Netflix in the majority of international regions in October 2022. All three seasons available will depart and this also likely rules out the possibility of seasons 4 or 5 being added to Netflix down the line either.

Based on the Coen Brothers movie of the same name, this anthology series follows various stories based in Minnesota over the decades. Season 1 has you in 2006, season 2 has you in the late 1990s, and season 3 is set in 2010.

Netflix has been streaming the show in some regions since 2015 and for the most part, received new seasons following their conclusion on FX where they air in the US.

Now, however, removal notices state that Fargo seasons 1-3 are leaving Netflix on October 9th, 2022, with your last day to watch being October 8th.

Among the regions set to lose Fargo seasons 1-3 include:

Netflix United Kingdom

Netflix Australia

Netflix Canada

Netflix France

India

Belgium

Mexico

The Netherlands

Germany

Greece

South Africa

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)

Among the huge cast of actors and actresses you’ll see within the first three seasons includes: Allison Tolman, Billy Bob Thornton, Bob Odenkirk, Bokeem Woodbine, Carrie Coon, Colin Hanks, Cristin Milioti, David Thewlis, Ewan McGregor, Jean Smart, Jeffrey Donovan, Jesse Plemons, Joey King, Keith Carradine, Kirsten Dunst, Martin Freeman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Michael Stuhlbarg, Patrick Wilson, Ted Danson

Despite leaving Netflix, the official Netflix account on YouTube still hosts the trailer for the first season.

Where will Fargo stream after leaving Netflix?

Two locations stand out as being the new home for Fargo once it does leave Netflix.

The natural home of the series will no doubt be Disney+ in most international regions. Given that Disney owns FX, it’ll make sense to pull the show to put onto its own platforms which continue to need content to keep them growing.

The other streaming home could be Amazon. MGM Television produces the title for FX and given that Amazon now owns brand, it could make a good natural home for the show too.

As of the time of writing, no new streaming home for Fargo has yet to be announced.

Does this mean Fargo season 4 isn’t coming to Netflix?

Almost certainly. With the rights for prior seasons set to expire, there’s almost no chance the show’s fourth season will hit Netflix. Nor will the recently announced fifth season, either.

The most recent season, season 4, aired in late 2020 and featured Chris Rock. While not the most beloved of seasons, it never made its way over to Netflix.

Will you miss Fargo when it leaves Netflix? Would you have liked to have seen season 4 come to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.