What's set to hit Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout the month of November 2022.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in November 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 1st

Buddy Games (2019) – Josh Duhamel directs this comedy from WWE Films about a group of friends competing in

– Josh Duhamel directs this comedy from WWE Films about a group of friends competing in Felon (2008) – Ric Roman Waugh writes and directs this violent prison thriller.

– Ric Roman Waugh writes and directs this violent prison thriller. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) Netflix Original Series – Kids animated series from DreamWorks TV.

– Kids animated series from DreamWorks TV. Jungleland (2019) – Boxing movie starring Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell.

– Boxing movie starring Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell. Kimi ni todoke: From Me to You (Multiple Seasons) – Anime series about a high schooler breaking out of her shell.

– Anime series about a high schooler breaking out of her shell. Molang (Multiple Seasons) – Kids animated series about an imaginative, big-hearted bunny and his friend, a shy chick, exploring the everyday joys of their pastel-colored world.

– Kids animated series about an imaginative, big-hearted bunny and his friend, a shy chick, exploring the everyday joys of their pastel-colored world. Spell (2020) – Horror starring Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, and Lorraine Burroughs about a man crash landing in rural Appalachia.

– Horror starring Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, and Lorraine Burroughs about a man crash landing in rural Appalachia. The Ghost (2022) – Indian action movie about a former agent unleashing his lethal skills.

– Indian action movie about a former agent unleashing his lethal skills. The Takeover (2022) Netflix Original Film – Dutch action crime film.

– Dutch action crime film. Travel Man: 48 Hours In… (Season 5) – Richard Ayoade and Joe Lycett’s Channel 4 travel docuseries. In this season, they travel to Rome, Valencia, Amsterdam and Hong Kong.

– Richard Ayoade and Joe Lycett’s Channel 4 travel docuseries. In this season, they travel to Rome, Valencia, Amsterdam and Hong Kong. Young Royals (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – A winter break has passed and Prince Wilhelm and the rest of his classmates are back at Hillerska. When Wilhelm tries to take revenge on August, and win back Simon’s trust, he creates problems that threaten the entire monarchy.

Young Sheldon (Season 4) – The latest season of The Big Bang Theory prequel series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 2nd

Killer Sally (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series – Documentary true-crime series about a female bodybuilder who killed her husband.

– Documentary true-crime series about a female bodybuilder who killed her husband. Till Death (Season 2) – Arabic series.

The Undateables (Multiple Seasons) – Channel 4’s dating series that sees those with disabilities sign up with a dating agency to help find an understanding romantic partner.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 3rd

Blockbuster (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New comedy sitcom set in the last remaining blockbuster store.

– New comedy sitcom set in the last remaining blockbuster store. Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) Netflix Original Special – French comedy stand-up special.

– French comedy stand-up special. The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos (Season 4) Netflix Original Series – Kids fantasy animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 4th

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Debut season of a new reality property series.

– Debut season of a new reality property series. Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original Film – Nollywood drama.

– Nollywood drama. Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film – The sequel to the Millie Bobby Brown movie co-starring Henry Cavill.

Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Anime series based on the Park Tae-joon webtoon.

– Anime series based on the Park Tae-joon webtoon. Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original Series – The first half of the supersized final season. Prior 3 seasons exclusive to NowTV.

– The first half of the supersized final season. Prior 3 seasons exclusive to NowTV. Scarlet Hill (Season 1) – Vietnamese crime series.

– Vietnamese crime series. The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean romantic drama series about four friends chasing their dreams in the competitive world of fashion.

– Korean romantic drama series about four friends chasing their dreams in the competitive world of fashion. The Secrets of Greco Family (Season 1) – Mexican crime series based on a true story.

– Mexican crime series based on a true story. The Syndicate (Season 1) – This episodic drama delves into the lives of cash-strapped workers whose worlds are turned upside down when they win millions in the lottery.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 5th

Blitzed! (2020) – Music documentary about the London Club Blitz that saw the likes of David Bowie, Mick Jagger and Midge Ure visit.

– Music documentary about the London Club Blitz that saw the likes of David Bowie, Mick Jagger and Midge Ure visit. Cuba’s Wild Revolution (2020) – PBS nature documentary.

– PBS nature documentary. El Dorado (2012) – Documentary following a Blues Brother tribute band.

– Documentary following a Blues Brother tribute band. Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – A sexual wellness company gains fame and followers for its practice of “orgasmic meditation” — until members come forward with disturbing allegations.

– A sexual wellness company gains fame and followers for its practice of “orgasmic meditation” — until members come forward with disturbing allegations. The Haunting of Margam Castle (2020) – British horror movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 8th

Illumination’s Minions & More 2 (2022) – Another batch of animated shorts based in the Minions universe.

– Another batch of animated shorts based in the Minions universe. Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy.

– Stand-up comedy. The Claus Family 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film – Sequel to the Dutch live-action Christmas movie.

– Sequel to the Dutch live-action Christmas movie. Triviaverse (2022) Netflix Original Special – Interactive quiz game.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 9th

FIFA Uncovered (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Docu-series looking into the corruption and controversy surrounding the governing football body.

The Crown (Season 5) Netflix Original Series – The latest and penultimate season of Netflix’s dramatized series on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

– The latest and penultimate season of Netflix’s dramatized series on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Netflix Original Film – Animated movie starring some of your favorite football icons.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 10th

Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix Original Film – The new Christmas rom-com from Netflix starring Lindsay Lohan.

– The new Christmas rom-com from Netflix starring Lindsay Lohan. Lost Bullet 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film – French action movie.

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish-language reality series.

– Spanish-language reality series. Motherland (Season 3) – Comedy sitcom about a group of mothers and a stay-at-home dad struggling to juggle childcare with self-care as they experience the thrills and trials of parenthood.

– Comedy sitcom about a group of mothers and a stay-at-home dad struggling to juggle childcare with self-care as they experience the thrills and trials of parenthood. State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.

– This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her. Synchronic (2019) – Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in this sci-fi movie about two paramedics questioning their realities.

Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – The second season of the underrated action series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 11th

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Docuseries looking into pseudoarcheology theories.

– Docuseries looking into pseudoarcheology theories. Don’t Leave (2022) Netflix Original Film – Turkish romantic drama about a man who is suddenly dumped.

– Turkish romantic drama about a man who is suddenly dumped. Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Zac Efron travels in this new docu-series where he heads to Australia.

– Zac Efron travels in this new docu-series where he heads to Australia. Is That Black Enough For You?!? (2022) Netflix Original Film – Documentary from director Elvis Mitchell looking into 1970s Black cinema.

– Documentary from director Elvis Mitchell looking into 1970s Black cinema. Monica, O My Darling (2022) Netflix Original Film – Hindi movie about a robotics expert joining a murderous plot.

– Hindi movie about a robotics expert joining a murderous plot. My Father’s Dragon (2022) Netflix Original Film – From Irish studio Cartoon Saloon, this new animated adaptation is about a young boy leaving the city of Nevergreen and stumbles upon a ferocious beast.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 14th

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Season 1) – Previously released as a Netflix Original outside the UK, this docuseries now hits Netflix UK. Narrated by Hugh Bonneville.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 15th

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) Netflix Original Special – Swedish stand-up comedy.

– Swedish stand-up comedy. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022) Netflix Original Special – Interactive kids animated special.

– Interactive kids animated special. Run for the Money (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Japanese reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 16th

Off Track (2022) Netflix Original Film – Swedish comedy sports movie.

– Swedish comedy sports movie. One of Us Is Lying (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – The second season of the Peacock teen series

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (2022) Netflix Original Film – Brazillian rap documentary.

– Brazillian rap documentary. The Lost Lotteries (2022) Netflix Original Film – Thai comedy.

– Thai comedy. The Wonder (2022) Netflix Original Film – Sebastián Lelio’s new period mystery thriller based on the Emma Donoghue novel starring Florence Pugh.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 17th

1899 (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – When mysterious events change the course of an immigrant ship headed for New York in 1899, a mind-bending riddle unfolds for its bewildered passengers. From the creators of DARK.

Christmas With You (2022) Netflix Original Film – Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. star in this new holiday-themed romance movie.

– Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. star in this new holiday-themed romance movie. Dead to Me (Season 3) Netflix Original Serie s – The third and final season of Netflix’s hit dramedy.

– The third and final season of Netflix’s hit dramedy. I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old when she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 18th

Elite (Season 6) Netflix Original Series – The latest entry in the Spanish-language crime teen series.

– The latest entry in the Spanish-language crime teen series. Reign Supreme (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – French music series starring Anthony Bajon and Melvin Boomer.

– French music series starring Anthony Bajon and Melvin Boomer. Slumberland (2022) Netflix Original Film – Jason Momoa stars in this new fantasy family movie about a young girl discovering a secret map to magical dreamworld.

– Jason Momoa stars in this new fantasy family movie about a young girl discovering a secret map to magical dreamworld. Somebody (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean crime series about a software developer who gets caught in a web of murder through a dating app.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 19th

The Jonestown Haunting (2020) – British horror B-movie about a tragedy 10 years after with survivors revisiting the site.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 24th

First Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Japanese romantic drama.

The Noel Diary (2022) Netflix Original Film – Christmas feature film starring Justin Hartley.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 30th

My Name is Vendetta (2022) Netflix Original Film – Italian crime film.

