We Ordered Two Netflix Shop Mystery Bundles – Were They Worth It?

Now nearly two years on since Netflix first launched it shop, the e-commerce store boasts hundreds of products and now shipping to dozens of countries around the globe. In late 2022, they launched several mystery bundles for a limited time but were they worth it?

For a limited time in November 2022, Netflix had multiple Mystery Bundles for sale. The premise of the boxes is that if you paid $50, you’d be guaranteed $100 in value of Netflix goodies when the box lands at your door.

On November 20th, we ordered a $50 box, a $100 box, and the big $250 box. That promised us $820 in value when all was said and done. Quids in!

Weeks went by, and most importantly, the festive period went by, and the boxes still had not shipped. Netflix Shop support responded to a support ticket that “there is a delay in getting these items to our fulfillment center.”

Weeks later, Netflix refunded the smallest box, with support telling me it was “due to shipping hazard.”

After nearly two months of waiting, a magical email came!

The Mystery Box Journey

After that cumbersome wait, the two remaining mystery boxes finally shipped on January 17th, and what a trip it went on to get to my door here in Norfolk in the United Kingdom.

The box started at the Cincinnati Hub in Ohio in the United States of America (presumably, this is where Netflix’s warehouse is for its products). It was then moved West into Ontario, Canada, where it was processed again.

Following its brief stop in Ontario, CA, the box was moved to Los Angeles, California, to begin its international journey. From there, it took an overnight flight to Leipzig in Germany.

Then it was finally bound for the UK, flying into the East Midlands hub where it was then driven down to the Cambridge depot and then, on January 23rd, arrived at my door.

Using MapDevelopers, we calculated distance this box traveled over the course of six days was around 8453 miles, not including the distance from Netflix’s warehouse to the first hub.

That’s quite a carbon footprint for some Netflix merch!

What’s in the Netflix Mystery Box?

With the box now at my door, what did we get, and more importantly, was it worth the money? The bundle value of the boxes was supposed to be $720 so did we get that much?

Let’s break down what we got (both boxes arrived in a single shipment):

Item Name Item Price on Netflix’s Shop Netflix Canvas Smiley Face Tote $50.00 Yasuke Haruto Clock $135.00 Chill Crew Socks $20.00 Hellfire Club Vintage Shirt $35.00 Stefan Meier Print Eleven Edition $250.00 Stefan Meier Print Demogorgon $250.00 Stranger Things Popcorn $10.00 Total $750.00

In conclusion? Was the haul worth it?

Given the time of waiting, the ridiculous distance the box had to be shipped to me, and a few items (putting this delicately) not being my cup of tea, I’d be hard-pressed to say I’ll ever repurchase a Mystery Box again.

What do you think? Did I get my money’s worth, or did they see me coming? Let me know in the comments down below.