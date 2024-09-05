When will ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14 be on Netflix?

Call the Midwife is coming back for an incredible fourteenth season, but you’ve got a while to wait for it to arrive on Netflix US as it’ll first have to air on the BBC and PBS before making its way over to the streamer.

With well over 100 episodes under its belt, Call the Midwife makes for an excellent binge-watch. The series now spans two decades and details the working lives of midwives, who often operated in tough conditions in the 1950s and 1960s.

Season 13 of the show, which landed on Netflix in September 2024, brings us ever closer to the 1970s. These episodes explore events that took place in 1968 and ’69, including notably the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Call the Midwife isn’t only one of Netflix’s biggest shows, but it still generates tens of millions of viewing hours in the United States alone, at least according to the Netflix Engagement Report.

The good news is that the BBC has confirmed not only a season 14 but also a season 15, meaning you’ve got at least 18 more episodes on the way. Per a BBC Media Centre release in February 2023, the creator of the show Heidi Thomas, said on the renewal:

“I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years! Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it’s our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most. We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970’s together.”

Season 14 is expected to return to the BBC this Christmas and will likely run until February or March. It’ll then spend a period of exclusivity in the United States on PBS.

With a few exceptions (season 8 and season 10), Netflix has always added new episodes (including the Christmas special) each September. We’re currently expecting the same to be the case with season 14 landing on Netflix in the US at some point in September 2025. Likewise, season 15 would then arrive in September 2026. Each new season will consist of eight episodes plus a Christmas special.

Why isn’t Call the Midwife on Netflix Globally?

Finally, we want to touch on Call the Midwife’s availability in other Netflix countries because if you’re not in the United States, you’ll be a bit confused when reading this post.

Netflix only holds the rights to the show in the United States. Netflix UK has slowly seen the show filter off of the streaming service in recent years, allowing the show to stream only on the BBC iPlayer. To our knowledge, there are no plans for the show to stream on Netflix in other regions.

Are you looking forward to more Call the Midwife coming to Netflix in 2025? Let us know in the comments.