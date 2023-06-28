What Time Will ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Volume 1 be on Netflix?

After a long eighteen-month wait, Netflix returns to the Continent and the adventures of Geralt of Rivia in the third season of The Witcher, which arrives June 29th, 2023. If you want to watch the series as soon as possible, depending on where you are in the world, you’ll either be staying up late, eating breakfast, or settling in for the evening.

In case you needed reminding the first volume of The Witcher arrives on Netflix tomorrow! Here’s what you can expect;

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” reads the description. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

For more on the new The Witcher season 3 volume 1, check out our full preview for the upcoming season here.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 Release Time by Timezone

If content is licensed to your region it will arrive at 12 AM. However, Netflix Originals, are released simultaneously around the world. This means that depending on which timezone you reside in will depend on which time you receive any originals.

If you’re in the United States, you better brew some coffee or grab an energy drink, because you’ll be pulling an all-nighter. In Britain and various regions around Europe, you’ll be able to stream in the morning. As for those living in Asia, and in Oceania, you’ll be waiting until the afternoon, and into the evening.

Below, we’ve broken down the timezones below as to when The Witcher season 3 volume 1 will drop where you live:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3) Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8) Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)

Countdown Clock for The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1

Not sure which timezone you’re in or if yours isn’t listed above.

We’ve still got you covered with a countdown clock embedded below that’s set exactly for 12:01 AM PST meaning it’s counting down to the correct time regardless of where you live.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 not showing on Netflix?

If the third season of The Witcher isn’t showing on your Netflix library and time has elapsed there’s a simple fix so you can start streaming.

On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick, or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. You can also navigate to a different app and then back onto Netflix for the same effect.

If you’re on a web browser, you may need to refresh your cache or close the website down and open it back up again (CTRL + F5 on Windows or CMD + R on Mac).

Are you looking forward to watching The Witcher season 3 volume 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!