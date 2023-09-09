The Machine: Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill Comedy Sets Netflix September Release Date

The Machine hit theaters in the United States a little earlier in the year, and if you missed it, you’ll be able to watch the movie on Netflix in select regions, including the United States.

The movie itself is a retelling of his real-life story (verified by his classmates – apparently!) that he described in detail (usually topless) throughout his stand-up shows. Set years after he was initially tied up with the Russian mob, he and his father are kidnapped and atone for his sins.

Bert Kreischer naturally leads the cast and features alongside Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro, Iva Babić, Stephanie Kurtzuba, and Jess Gabor.

The movie hasn’t scored well with critics (it’s sitting at 22% on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing), although audience scores have been far kinder. On RT, the audience score is 89%, while on IMDb, it sits at 6.8.

When will The Machine be on Netflix in the United States?

Thanks to a deal struck in April 2021, all Sony movies from 2022 onwards have been coming to Netflix in the United States in a timely fashion.

The Machine is now confirmed to be among those upcoming movies and will be coming to Netflix US before the close of 2023.

Back in May, we predicted the movie would begin streaming on Netflix US for 18 months starting from September 23rd, 2023. This is also now confirmed thanks to a new page popping up on Netflix for the movie.

Other Sony movies coming to Netflix in 2023 (and beyond) as part of this deal include 65, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Love Again, and Big George Foreman.

Will The Machine be on Netflix in other regions?

Yes, but not in the same fashion as Netflix in the United States will receive The Machine.

Netflix India and some other Asian territories will likely receive it around the same time as the United States in September 2023. We’ve also seen regions like Israel, the Netherlands, South Africa, Italy, and Belgium all receive new Sony movies a few months after the US receives them. So we’re predicting a late 2023 or early 2024 release date for them.

Netflix Canada and Netflix in the United Kingdom tend to receive new Sony movies around 2-4 years after their theatrical run dates, with the UK’s first window rights tied up with Sky.

Are you looking forward to watching The Machine on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.