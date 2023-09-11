new anime on netflix in october 2023

October 2023 will introduce three brand new anime shows to Netflix, Good Night World, Captain Laserhawk, and Pluto. We’re to see any new licensed content announced but we could see more soon.

N = Netflix Original

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in October 2023:

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Daisuke Hirose, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Akio Ootsuka, Aya Endou, Ryouhei Kimura

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, October 12th, 2023

Fans of the Good Night World manga by Uru Okabe finally get to see the anime adaptation exclusively on Netflix.

“A shut-in older brother. A high-achieving younger brother. A father who is not respected by his own children. A mother who neglects her own household. This is a broken family, and none of its members know that they are all players in an online game.”

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Nathaniel Curtis, Boris Hiestand, Mark Ebulué

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, October 19th, 2023

The plot of Captain Laserhawk has yet to be revealed, however, we have heard that the series has been described as a “Love letter from Ubisoft from the 90s.” Taking into consideration that Adi Shankar, the executive producer behind Netflix’s Castlevania, we expect the series to be another smash hit for the streaming services’ ever-expanding animated library.

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Shinshû Fuji, Yôko Hikasa, Minori Suzuki,

Netflix Release Date: October 26th, 2023

Tezuka Productions is the studio behind the adaptation of Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka’s manga. The anime has been a long time in the making and could be a giant hit for Netflix.

“In a distant future where sentient humanoid robots pass for human, someone or something is out to destroy the seven great robots of the world. Europol’s top detective Gesicht is assigned to investigate these mysterious robot serial murders the only catch is that he himself is one of the seven targets.”

