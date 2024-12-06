What’s Leaving Netflix UK in January 2025

It’s a busy start to the New Year on Netflix with the list of departures, including some beloved family films and children’s cartoon series.

In case you missed it, we're also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in December 2024.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 1st, 2025

American Gangster (2007)

Arpo (1 Season)

Aruna & Her Palate (2018)

Baby Driver (2017)

Bad Boys 2 (2003)

Beyblade Burst Rise (1 Season)

The BFG (2016)

Black & White (2009)

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt (2021)

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (2021)

Blippi Wonders (3 Season)

Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 1)

Boss & Me (2014)

Boundaries (2018)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2020)

Gecko’s Garage – 3D (2 Volumes)

The Glamorous Imperial Concubine (2011)

H (2002)

Haikyu!! Movie 3: Genius and Sense (2017)

Haikyu!! Movie 4: Battle of Concepts (2017)

Henry Danger (2 Seasons)

The Hospital (2006)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

iCarly (1 Season)

Inspector Gadget (1 Season)

In Secret (2013)

In the House (2012)

Johnny Test (3 Seasons)

The Legend of Korra (4 Seasons)

Loving (2016)

Lovesick (2 Seasons) N

Luccas Neto in: Children’s Day (2019)

Kid-E-Cats (1 Season)

Maudie (2016)

Memories of Love (2018)

Oddbods (1 Season)

The Other Guys (2010)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Pasión de Gavilanes (2 Seasons)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013)

Pokémon: Indigo League (1 Season)

Posesif (2017)

Power Rangers Dino Fury (2 Seasons)

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (2 Seasons)

Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue (2014)

Santiago of the Seas (2020)

Season of the Witch (2011)

T-Rex Ranch (1 Season)

The Snowman (2017)

Spookley the Square Pumpkin (2004)

The Thundermans (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 2nd, 2025

Kid-E-Cats (1 Season)

Larva (3 Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 4th, 2025

Quartet (2012)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on Netflix January 6th, 2025

Cuckoo (5 Seasons)

