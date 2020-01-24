What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: January 24th, 2020

It’s a quiet 26 new titles on Netflix this week, but we can expect to see a haughty haul with the arrival of February next week. Despite the lack in quantity, there is still plenty of quality to be had with the arrival of new and returning Originals. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada for January 24th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Ranch: Part 8 N

Eight parts and eighty episodes later, The Ranch has come to an end. There will be countless fans sad to say goodbye to the Bennett family, but what better way to send them off than a weekend binge of one of Netflix’s most popular sitcoms.

Colt, Beau, and Luke are all on their way to confront Nick, the troublesome ex-partner of Mary. One of them has potentially killed Nick after a gunshot was heard from his trailer. The Bennetts may also be leaving the ranch for good as Beau looks to sell.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 1 N

Fans of The Last Czars will also enjoy Netflix’s latest historical docu-drama as it takes on the story of the Ottoman Empire and its rise to become one of the most powerful nations the world has seen.

Sultan Mehmed II shaped the history forever when he waged an epic campaign against the Byzantine Empire. Through the eyes of historians, we are treated to alternate perspectives to the fall of Constantinople and the rise of the Ottoman Empire.

Family Reunion: Part 2 N

Madea and the family are back for another outing in life in Georgia! Fans will be delighted to hear this isn’t the end of Family Reunion either, with parts 3 and 4 scheduled to arrive in the future.

The McKellan family moves from Seattle all the way back to Georgia so they can be closer to their extended family. With three-hour church services and humidity hair, the McKellan’s truly are fish out of water but it’s nothing some of M’Dear’s home cooking can’t solve. As the McKellan’s get used to their extended family in the American south there’s a lot to learn about the Georgian way of life.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

A Sun (2019) N

Airplane Mode (2020) N

Die Ontwaking (2015)

Good Time (2017)

KD (A) Karuppudurai (2019)

Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

WHAT DID JACK DO? (2020) N

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 N

DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends: Season 1

Family Reunion: Part 2 N

October Faction: Season 1 N

PJ Masks: Season 2

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 N

Sons of the Caliphate: 2 Seasons

The Ghost Bride: Season 1 N

The Ranch: Part 8 N

Word Party: Season 4 N

You Cannot Hide: Season 1 N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

The Queen (1968)

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak: Season 1 N

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 1 N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow: Season 1 N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Alex Fernandez: The Best Comedian in the World (2020) N

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (2020) N

