When will Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 be on Netflix?

ABC’s medical drama is currently one of the longest-running scripted series on broadcast right now and sees new seasons added to Netflix in two countries, the United States and Canada. Will there be a season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy and when will it stream on Netflix? Let’s take a look.

Running since 2005, the long-running ABC series was given a season 20 order in March 2023 with the news that Meg Marinis would be taking over as the showrunner from Krista Vernoff, who has helmed the series since season 16.

James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, and Caterina Scorsone are confirmed for the new season.

When will Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy be on ABC?

Before the show comes to Netflix, the show airs on ABC and is available via Hulu in the US on catch-up.

As you may have heard, both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike, with Grey’s being one of the shows impacted. Production on the show was due to get underway in the Summer of 2023, but the strikes have meant that is pushed further down the line.

As a result, the show will be missing its usual Fall slot on ABC, as confirmed by the schedule released by the network in August. When the show will be back on TV depends on whether a deal can be struck.

Purely speculating, we could see the show pushed back to the mid-season at the earliest (although this looks increasingly unlikely) or, worse yet, pushed back to the Fall 2024 season.

When will Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy be on Netflix?

The series continues to be added to Netflix via an old output deal the streamer used to have with ABC, whereby it licensed most of the scripted television from the network. That deal is long since over, with Grey’s being the only title still being added. Why Disney hasn’t bought out this deal is unknown (some speculate is the connection to Shonda Rhimes, who has an extensive deal with Netflix), and it seems less likely to happen now given Disney’s financial pressures.

Regarding the Netflix release date for the 20th season, we usually see new seasons come in the summer, a few months after the season finale has aired on ABC.

This has been pushed back a bit later in recent years due to other delays, but given the strikes, we won’t see season 20 added in either the US or Canada until at least late 2024, if not 2025 at this point.

In the meantime, Netflix subscribers in the United States have been treated in 2023 to another well-reviewed medical drama. We’re referring to the NBC series New Amsterdam, which saw its first four seasons added in the early stages of the year and the fifth season added in September 2023.

We’ll be keeping this updated over the coming months and years with any and all updates we get regarding where the show is in development.

Are you looking forward to Grey’s Anatomy season 20? Let us know in the comments.