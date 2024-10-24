When Will ‘Heartland’ Season 18 Release on Netflix? Full Release Schedule

Heartland has just recently begun its season 18 run in Canada, and given the show is licensed in most regions around the world, you may be wondering when the new season will be dropping on Netflix. Thankfully, the release schedule follows a familiar pattern season over season so here’s when you can watch.

Season 18 was filmed throughout early 2024 and began airing on CBC (and on CBC Gem) beginning September 29th. The season kicks off with Heartland struggling with competition from Pryce Beef just as Amy agrees to help Nathan Pryce in a sheepdog competition. That’s when Lou, Jack, and Tim begin to feel the strain as a water shortage is on the horizon. The newest season will consist of 10 episodes in total.

When will Heartland season 18 be on Netflix in the United States?

We’ll begin with Netflix in the United States, which continues to be the best and maybe worst place to watch Heartland. It’s the best in that it’s the only Netflix region with the back catalog of episodes from season 1 onwards. But on the other hand, it’s also the last Netflix region to acquire new season rights. As a result, season 17 of the show isn’t quite yet available on Netflix in the US.

The longer release dates are because UP Faith & Family has held the exclusive first-run rights to the show for a while now. Case in point, earlier this year, they announced they’d continue to be the home for season 17, although they’ve yet to do so for season 18.

As we wrote in our season 17 release schedule guide, here’s the expected release date pattern, including season 18.

Season 15 confirmed for May 30th release date

Season 16 touched down on June 1st, 2024

Season 17 of Heartland is expected to arrive sometime after late April 2025

Season 18, therefore, is expected to arrive on Netflix in the US in mid-2026 at the earliest.

Of course, the second we learn of the release date, we’ll update this post, include it in one of our monthly previews, and list it on our New on Netflix hub page.

When will Heartland season 18 be on Netflix Internationally?

Heartland remains on Netflix (albeit with most missing earlier seasons) in over 20 countries (according to Unogs) as of 2024. Those regions get new episodes of Heartland far quicker than the US.

For the past three seasons, Netflix has always gotten the new batches of episodes the following May after the show has wrapped up. As a result, our working assumption is that season 18 of Heartland will be on Netflix in countries like Australia, the United Kingdom, India, Latin America, Europe, and Asia in mid-2025.

Are you looking forward to Heartland season 18 eventually coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.