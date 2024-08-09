When Will ‘It Ends With Us’ Stream on Netflix?

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are starring in the big new romance drama that’s just hit theaters worldwide. If you don’t fancy venturing out to see this on the big screen – will it be streaming on Netflix? The answer is yes, but when depends on where you live.

The movie adapts the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name. It tells the story of Lily Bloom, a young woman embarking on a new life in Boston after overcoming a traumatic childhood. Pursuing her dreams and finding a boyfriend, things look up until her relationship turns sour, and an old flame returns to the scene.

Reviews have been pretty good thus far, with many outlets, including ABC News, praising the performance of Lively in addition to the difficult themes seen throughout dealt with respectfully and powerfully.

It Ends With Us will arrive on Netflix in the United States in 2024

Let’s begin with the United States, where we know the movie will definitely be coming to Netflix. That’s thanks to a first window Netflix output deal the streamer holds with Sony Pictures, who distributes the film. That deal was announced in 2021 and has been in place for all output since 2022.

Now, for the most part, all Sony movies have come to Netflix in the United States following a fixed period and its VOD release. For the majority of titles, that delay has been 120 days.

If it’s 120 days for It Ends With Us, the movie will arrive on Netflix on December 7th, 2024. That said, we’ve seen some movies come slightly before or after that 120 window.

The movie will arrive just after the other recent Sony release for Summer 2024: Harold and the Purple Crayon. For a full list of the Sony movies on Netflix right now and what’s coming up next, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Once added to Netflix, the movie will remain available for exactly eighteen months before moving to Disney-owned streaming services, with Hulu likely being its home.

Will It Ends With Us Come to Netflix in Other Countries?

Although not publicized, a number of other Netflix regions receive Sony movies for the first window, albeit not all of them at the same time. Netflix India typically gets new Sony movies in the same way as the US, with regions like Belgium and South Korea getting it a few weeks or months thereafter.

Netflix in the United Kingdom will get it in the second window (sometime in 2026), as well as countries like Canada getting it in the same timeframe.

Will you be watching It Ends With Us in theaters or waiting for its Netflix release? Let us know in the comments down below.