Netflix News and Previews

When Will ‘It Ends With Us’ Stream on Netflix?

Sony Pictures hopes this romance drama will be their next runaway success following Anyone But You.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
It Ends With Us Coming Soon To Netflix

Picture: Sony Pictures

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are starring in the big new romance drama that’s just hit theaters worldwide. If you don’t fancy venturing out to see this on the big screen – will it be streaming on Netflix? The answer is yes, but when depends on where you live.  

The movie adapts the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name. It tells the story of Lily Bloom, a young woman embarking on a new life in Boston after overcoming a traumatic childhood. Pursuing her dreams and finding a boyfriend, things look up until her relationship turns sour, and an old flame returns to the scene. 

Reviews have been pretty good thus far, with many outlets, including ABC News, praising the performance of Lively in addition to the difficult themes seen throughout dealt with respectfully and powerfully.

It Ends With Us will arrive on Netflix in the United States in 2024

Let’s begin with the United States, where we know the movie will definitely be coming to Netflix. That’s thanks to a first window Netflix output deal the streamer holds with Sony Pictures, who distributes the film. That deal was announced in 2021 and has been in place for all output since 2022. 

Now, for the most part, all Sony movies have come to Netflix in the United States following a fixed period and its VOD release. For the majority of titles, that delay has been 120 days. 

If it’s 120 days for It Ends With Us, the movie will arrive on Netflix on December 7th, 2024. That said, we’ve seen some movies come slightly before or after that 120 window. 

The movie will arrive just after the other recent Sony release for Summer 2024: Harold and the Purple Crayon. For a full list of the Sony movies on Netflix right now and what’s coming up next, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. 

Once added to Netflix, the movie will remain available for exactly eighteen months before moving to Disney-owned streaming services, with Hulu likely being its home.

It Ends With Us Poster Copy

Picture: Sony Pictures

Will It Ends With Us Come to Netflix in Other Countries?

Although not publicized, a number of other Netflix regions receive Sony movies for the first window, albeit not all of them at the same time. Netflix India typically gets new Sony movies in the same way as the US, with regions like Belgium and South Korea getting it a few weeks or months thereafter. 

Netflix in the United Kingdom will get it in the second window (sometime in 2026), as well as countries like Canada getting it in the same timeframe. 

Will you be watching It Ends With Us in theaters or waiting for its Netflix release? Let us know in the comments down below.  

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

Netflix

Netflix "Aggressively Taking Action" Against Leaks As Source Is Revealed
'Beauty in Black' Netflix Tyler Perry Series: Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Beauty in Black' Netflix Tyler Perry Series: Everything We Know So Far
Netflix Leaks Extend Beyond Animation With 'Heartstopper' Season 3 Shared Online Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Leaks Extend Beyond Animation With 'Heartstopper' Season 3 Shared Online
Netflix Sets Streaming Debut for 'I Used to Be Funny' Starring Rachel Sennott Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Sets Streaming Debut for 'I Used to Be Funny' Starring Rachel Sennott

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Movie Series Removed From Netflix 2024

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

When Will Madame Web Be On Netflix Jpg

‘Madame Web’ Confirms Netflix Streaming Release Date in the US

Samba Tv Netflix Movie Stats

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Best Netflix Original Limited Series In 2024 Jpg

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Canceled Netflix Original Animated Projects Jpg

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Most Watched Movies Netflix 2023 Released Before 2022

Most Watched Netflix Original Films Released Before 2022 and Insights on Film Strategy

Nature Documentaries Coming To Netflix In 2024 And Beyond

Nature Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

Whats Coming To Netflix August 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2024