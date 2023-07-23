When Will ‘Oppenheimer’ be on Netflix in the US or Internationally?

Christopher Nolan’s new epic Oppenheimer has just hit theaters around the globe and given the box office thus far, many of you are experiencing the movie as intended. However, when will it stream if you’re waiting for a Netflix release? Here’s what we know.

Based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus, the ambitious movie project sets out to chronicle the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer who was pivotal behind the development of nuclear weapons.

The movie hit theaters on July 21st and had a mega opening weekend at the box office, surging past $80 million. That’s undoubtedly thanks in part to the release of Barbie from Warner Bros. Discovery that’s grown into the phenomenon known as Barbieheimer.

Amongst the huge cast assembled for the movie includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, although in reality, that scratches the surface.

When will Oppenheimer be on Netflix in the United States?

In short, the movie won’t be on Netflix in the US anytime soon. In fact, it’s not going to be until at least 2027. It won’t be on Netflix DVD ahead of the Netflix streaming date given the service closes in September 2023.

As you may have heard, when the movie was initially ordered, Nolan negotiated with Universal Pictures to have a much longer theatrical window than most from the studio currently get. In September 2021, it was reported that the movie will remain in theaters for at least 100 days.

How do we know the movie will be coming to Netflix in 2027? Well, it comes via a second window deal Netflix struck with Universal Pictures in July 2021.

Per the agreement:

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

What about the first window? What is the earliest opportunity to watch on streaming? That’s split between Peacock (owned by Comcast – Universal Pictures’ parent company) and Prime Video. The current estimate is that it’ll stream on Peacock at some point in November or December 2023 and then move to Prime in the Spring of 2024.

Will Oppenheimer be on Netflix in other countries?

Windowing of content isn’t quite as easy to track internationally as it is in the United States. As a result, this is mostly speculation based on the arrivals of other Universal Pictures live-action movies such as Nobody, The Forever Purge, and The Northman.

South Korea is one of the few Netflix countries that seem to get new Universal movies in or around the first window. In which case, they’ll stream the movie sometime in late 2023 or more likely, 2024.

For countries like the United Kingdom, India (plus other Asian territories), and South Africa. You’re currently waiting around two years for new Universal movies. That means it should arrive in or around 2025.

All other countries will have a much longer wait.