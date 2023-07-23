What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 24th to 30th, 2023

Welcome back to another preview of what’s coming soon to Netflix where we’ll be checking out all the new arrivals planned between July 24th through July 30th, 2023.

As always, you can find daily recaps of what’s new on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub page. You may have noticed that The Dragon Prince no longer appears below. That’s because season 5 was unexpectedly released four days early on July 23rd.

One last quick note. We still don’t quite have the full release schedule for August 2023 (running very late!), but we have been compiling the most comprehensive list thus far.

Now let’s jump into some highlights for this week and the full preliminary list of what’s coming out over the coming week:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Yes, it was only two seconds ago when the first five episodes of the newest season of the fantasy series The Witcher dropped on Netflix. Hoping it’s still fresh and relevant in your mind, the second half of Henry Cavill’s swansong season (containing three episodes) drops at the tail end of the week.

What can we expect for the next batch of episodes?

Here’s what Netflix says:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

Happiness for Beginners (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Netflix usually reserves Fridays as the day it drops its brand new Original movie, but that’s not the case this week with Ellie Kemper’s Happiness for Beginners dropping alongside the new season of The Witcher.

Starring alongside Luke Grimes, this new rom-com is about a woman who’s been divorced for a year and still can’t see to get her life back on track. Hoping to put life behind her for a few days, she heads to the wilderness and, while there, meets a new man.

Hidden Strike (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Making its SVOD debut on Netflix in the United States and across many other regions across the world this week will be the new action-comedy from heavyweights John Cena and Jackie Chan.

Directed by Scott Waugh, the movie follows the duo who play ex-special forces agents Luo Feng and Chris Van Horne, who are tasked with escorting a group of civilians across the Hight Way of Death in Iraq.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on July 24th

Big Eyes (2014)

Dew Drop Diaries (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dream (2023) Netflix Original

Love After Divorce (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (2023) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 25th

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (2023) Netflix Original

Sintonia (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Queen’s Gambit Chess (Mobile Game – Android and iOS)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 26th

Baki Hanma (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 7) Netflix Original

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (2023) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 27th

Happiness for Beginners (2023) Netflix Original

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (2023) Netflix Original

Paradise (2023) Netflix Original –

Today We’ll Talk About That Day (2023) Netflix Original

The Murderer (2023) Netflix Original

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on July 28th

A Perfect Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Captain Fall (Season 1) Netflix Original

D.P. (Season 2) Netflix Original

Hidden Strike (2023)

How to Become a Cult Leder (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (2023) Netflix Original

The Tailor (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on July 29th

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) Netflix Original

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix over the next seven days? Let us know in the comments.