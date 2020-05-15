When will Season 2 of ‘POSE’ be on Netflix?

Ryan Murphy’s Pose is returning for its second season on FX and thanks to Netflix picking up the series streaming rights, it’ll also be coming to Netflix. Here’s what we know about season 2, how Ryan Murphys Netflix deal ties in, and when it’ll be on Netflix.

If you’re not familiar with the series, it’s from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals, most of whom now have exclusive output deals with Netflix. Ryan Murphy, in particular, is working on huge array of content for Netflix.

The drama series is probably best described as Glee but with the FX dial turned all the way up. That means you’ve got a well-produced drama that focuses on the late 1980s in New York.

Season 1 of POSE arrived on Netflix in the US on May 10th, 2019.

Not every Netflix region currently carries POSE it’s worth noting, the United States is the biggest region to carry the show but many other European countries currently carry it too and the UK also was the recipient of season 1 after its run on the BBC.

One thing we should mention is that season 2 of POSE has been extended to 10 episodes, up from its previous eight episodes featured in season 1.

Season 2 premiered on FX from June 11th, 2019.

Now let’s move onto when season 2 of Pose will be on Netflix.

When will POSE season 2 be on Netflix in the United States?

The United States will likely now get the series added on an annual basis as with other FX shows and shows from networks. The reason for this is that networks typically add their shows on Netflix shortly before a new season is due to air.

In May 2020, we got the confirmation that season 2 of POSE would be arriving on Netflix US on June 11th, 2020. The news came courtesy of Netflix’s dedicated LGBTQ social media account called The Most.

🔟! 🔟! 🔟s across the board! Season 2 of POSE is coming to Netflix in the US on June 11. pic.twitter.com/nKa53yPWMC — The Most (@Most) May 13, 2020

POSE Season 2 release dates on other Netflix regions

Other regions have already got the next season of POSE much sooner than the United States.

Countries such as Belgium, Germany, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Romania, Poland, and Switzerland all got season 2 added in early 2020.

Other regions will likely get a similar release date as the United States such as Sweden, Iceland, India, and Spain.

Netflix in the UK will be one of the last regions to get POSE. This is because the BBC has first-run rights to all shows from FX. We’re currently expecting Netflix UK to get POSE season 2 in early 2021.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of POSE coming to Netflix or will you be watching live on FX? Let us know in the comments.