Season 6 of ‘Madam Secretary’ Coming to Netflix in May 2020

CBS’s Madam Secretary is ending with season 6 but if you’re looking when the final season is coming to Netflix or worried the series may be leaving Netflix, let’s fill you in with everything you need to know.

Before we dive into the streaming schedule for Madam Secretary season 6, here’s a quick refresher and some information if you’re new to the series.

The political drama starring Téa Leoni is about the life and role of the Secretary of State and how they balance their work and personal life schedule.

Madam Secretary was renewed for a sixth and final season featuring a shorter 10 episode season which is running from October 6th and scheduled to end on December 8th, 2019.

Madam Secretary season 6 Netflix US release

Although CBS’s schedule on Netflix has changed dramatically in recent years (more on that in a second) Madam Secretary has released in a consistent manner.

Season 5, the most recent series to drop onto Netflix came on June 30th, 2019.

We were expecting the final season of Madam Secretary to arrive over the summer and in early May 2020 we got confirmation of just that.

Season 6 of Madam Secretary will be on Netflix in the US on May 15th, 2020.

Will Madam Secretary leave Netflix?

CBS has been slowly removing a lot of its content away from Netflix over the past few years. In 2019, it’s seen the removal of Blue Bloods and Hawai Five-0 for instance. Madam Secretary is one of the few CBS shows that got its annual update in 2019 meaning while we do expect Madam Secretary to leave Netflix, it won’t be for a few years.

No other region of Netflix currently carries Madam Secretary and given CBS’s recent strategy, we’re not expecting it to come to Netflix anywhere else.

Netflix does have two huge political dramas of their own. Of course, one of the first major Netflix Originals was House of Cards starring Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey which ran for 6 seasons. Netflix also carries and acquired ABC’s Designated Survivor which is streaming in full on Netflix too.

Are you looking forward to watching the final season of Madam Secretary on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.