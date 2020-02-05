Top 50 Movies on Netflix: February 2020

Welcome to the latest What’s on Netflix top 50 movies currently streaming on Netflix for February 2020. Our selection covers a mix of the best comedy, action, romantic, sci-fi and animated movies currently streaming on Netflix. We update this list every month with the new movies that have been added to Netflix.

So the January blues are gone. Before you know it, Valentines and Easter will have come and gone. Ho hum. Special mention this month for Blade Runner only because it’s one of the finest films ever made. Only our opinion of course so don’t shoot us down in flames. But, and as usual, let us know what you think.

50. (-) A Nightmare on Elm Street – 2010

Directed by: Samuel Bayer

Starring: Jackie Earle Haley, Rooney Mara, Kyle Gallner

Running time: 1h 35min



A Nightmare on Elm Street is yet another of the pantheon of remakes that should, arguably, never have been made. Why then should you watch it? The thing about remakes is that they start life as noble attempts to play tribute to a respected original. And of the horror genre, the original was one of the best. A buff would watch bot movies back to back and play spot the difference. Look fro improvements in the special effects in particular.

49. (49) Free Willy – 1993

Directed by: Simon Wincer

Starring: Jason James Richter, Lori Petty, Michael Madsen

Running time: 1h 52min



That Free Willy has something important to say is far beyond doubt. The morality of keeping any majestic beast in captivity is pathetic. The sad thing about Free Willy is that it takes a parentless young boy to recognise the problem. The movie spawned a sequel and that speaks volumes to the popularity and, dare we say, importance of this timeless offering. It remains relevant today.

48. (48) Righteous Kill – 2008

Directed by: Jon Avnet

Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Carla Gugino

Running time: 1hr 41min



Sneaking in at last place in our list is a rather underrated movie which puts De Niro and Pacino opposite each other again. Were it not for the twist at the end, this would be a pedestrian cop partners movie. But it’s better than that. Well the acting is anyway. If you’re a fan of excessive use of overly dramatic music then this is a must.

47. (47) The Tourist – 2010

Directed by: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Starring: Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Paul Bettany

Running time:



The Tourist is an excellent promotional video for Venice. It’s also an easy watch with nice performances from Jolie and Depp. Thw twists and turns work and the story is credible. The on-going digs at the incompetence of the police provide amusement and derive from a personal crusade – let’s call it revenge – from writer Christopher McQuarrie.

46. (46) Men in Black II – 2002

Directed by: Barry Sonnenfeld

Starring: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Rip Torn

Running time: 1hr 28min



We had to do it. Best watched back to back with the original, MIIB is a simple continuation of the infinitessimal story. The comedy is gentle and the special effects are fine. And as a retread, it works better than many. The conceit that aliens have been living on Earth for a while and not all of them are bad is a pleasant look at what is almost certainly a true story. Well it just is.

45. (45) Goosebumps – 2015

Directed by: Rob Letterman

Starring: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush

Running time: 1h 43min



Off Netflix and almost immediately back again, Goosebumps is a family friendly monsters movie with some nice special effects and quality performances from a largely unknown supporting cast. Jack Black in the lead role is his usual competent self. Based loosely on the series of Shivers children’s books (Black’s character is rather shamelessly called Shivers) which were, in turn, a “rip off” of the earlier series of Goosebumps books. This is the end of a procession of, er, recycled material that actually works.

44. (43) Along Came a Spider – 2001

Directed by: Lee Tamahori

Starring: Morgan Freeman, Michael Wincott, Monica Potter

Running time: 1hr 44min



From the enormously successful pen of James Patterson comes one of several screen portrayals of his detective Alex Cross. The clue (sorry) is in the word detective. Along Came a Spider is a crime thriller and a good one. There’s plenty of suspense in a very credible story line and the movie moves at a pace. Without trying to offer a spoiler, the twist at the end is most satisfying.

43. (42) Dragonheart – 1996

Directed by: Rob Cohen

Starring: Dennis Quaid, Sean Connery, Dina Meyer

Running time: 1h 55min



You can’t beat a bit of dragon slaying. It’s a great way to spend a weekend. We must be careful not to drive them into extinction. Dragonheart was nominated for the visual effects Oscar and no wonder. The dragon voiced by Sean Connery is really very good. This is a family movie with minimal blood and guts. Don’t worry about the cliches.

42. (41) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 2005

Directed by: Tim Burton

Starring: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly

Running time: 1h 58min



Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is one of the great collaborations between Tim Burton and Johnny Depp. The morality tale was first visited with Gene Wilder in the role of Willy Wonker, owner of the said Chocolate Factory, and we have this in our list later. Frankly, this version is one for Tim Burton fans.

41. (40) Hitch – 2005

Directed by: Andy Tennant

Starring: Will Smith, Eva Mendes, Kevin James

Running time: 2h 10min



Apparently there are professional “date doctors” out there. Hitch is one. He’s not very good at it when it comes to his own relationships and this is the conceit of the comedy here. Beneath the layers of stereotyping, the film actually has a deep look at the vulnerabilities of people and relationships. Stay with us. Hitch is a funny movie with well developed characters and a nice sideways smile at New Yorkers.

40. (39) What Lies Beneath – 2000

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer, Katharine Towne

Running time: 1h 44min



To remind you, Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Forest Gump were some of Zemeckis early films and speak to his versatility and skill. And in the hands of another director this movie might not have worked. Delivered by a, er, mature Michele Pfeiffer and a, er, maturer Harrison Ford the story is believable and that makes What Lies Belief a perfectly watchable movie.

39. (38) Yes Man – 2008

Directed by: Peyton Reed

Starring: Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel, Bradley Cooper

Running time:



Carl has challenged himself to say “yes” to everything for a year. What a nuisance he isn’t a bank manager. This is an unashamed romcom and, unusually, you don’t need to be a Jim Carrey fan to enjoy it. This a Carrey who has shed a lot of the awkwardness of his early performances and so much the better for that. His brand of “what if” movies are not everyones taste but this is a good one.

38. (37) Stripes – 1981

Directed by: Ivan Reitman

Starring: Bill Murray, John Candy, Harold Ramis

Running time: 1hr 46min



Ghostbusters meets Full Metal Jacket meets Bilko meets Shakespeare. Yes, Shakespeare. The premise of joining the army for a bit of fun is, of course, ridiculous; but that’s what you need for comedy. Stripes moves from contrived situation to contrived situation seamlessly and the end result is the sort of easy comedy you’d expect from Reitman, Murray, Ramis et al. Unlike many army movies, there’s no great message here and it’s more the better for that. Hands up everyone who wants an urban assault vehicle.

37. (36) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – 1968

Directed by: Ken Hughes

Starring: Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes, Lionel Jeffries

Running time: 1h 57min



You probably knew that Chitty Chitty Bang Band was written by Ian Fleming; the creator of James Bond. What does this tell us? If nothing else that the guy could write. The movie is now over 50 years old and as fresh as the day it was born. As childrens movies go, this is an archetype. And it wasn’t made by Disney. Frankly it’s better than a Disney movie. This film is truly scrumptious.

36. (35) Patriot Games – 1992

Directed by: Phillip Noyce

Starring: Harrison Ford, Sean Bean, Anne Archer

Running time:



It needs a rather wooden actor to play a CIA analyst. Well it does. The good news is that in later Tom Clancy novels the Jack Ryan character becomes the President and it’s nice to see an episode on this epic life journey. Without the political complications of other Clancy stories this is a simple tale of good versus bad. It begs the question “what if Trump had any morals or depth”?

35. (34) Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery – 1997

Directed by: Jay Roach

Starring: Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley, Michael York

Running time: 1hr 34min



Austin Powers is the James Bond we would all like to be. Irreverent, politically incorrect, out-dated and only marginally competent. The humor is nothing if not vulgar but Myers creates another pair of lovable characters against a workable story line. We await mini-me with eager anticipation.

34. (33) Julie & Julia – 2009

Directed by: Nora Ephron

Starring: Amy Adams, Meryl Streep, Chris Messina

Running time:



Meryl Streep hasn’t featured in out Top 50 for a while now and the outstanding work of Nora Ephron (lets not forget You’ve Got Mail, Sleepless in Seattle and When Harry Met Sally…) is well represented here. This is actually a true story from the memoirs of Julia Child and Julie Powell who were remote in real life but joined but that most important of ingredients, butter. Why not learn to bake as well?

33. (32) Kill The Irishman – 2011

Directed by: Jonathan Hensleigh

Starring: Ray Stevenson, Christopher Walken, Vincent D’Onofrio

Running time: 1hr 46min



We have another tough Irish thug working for the mob. This time it’s a true story set in Cleveland. Clearly the Irish were important to crime in America over the years. This Irishman was also involved with the unions. This is a a gritty movie which tell it’s story well. In under two hours. Ho hum. The incorporation of newsreel footage from the time is particularly well handled.

32. (31) 9 – 2009

Directed by: Shane Acker

Starring: Elijah Wood, Jennifer Connelly, Crispin Glover

Running time: 1h 19min



It would be easy to dismiss 9 as animation for animations sake. That would be wrong. While the concept is pretty surreal and the story rather indifferent, the delivery is very good. The bad guys are pleasantly bad and the good guys pleasantly endearing. This one draws you in and holds you. Against the backdrop of some exceptional artwork and great animation, this is probably not one for the kids. And therein lies the message. An animated movie for grown-ups has got be something special.

31. (30) The Ring – 2002

Directed by: Gore Verbinski

Starring: Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, Brian Cox

Running time:



It’s always refreshing when a horror movie keeps it’s feet on the ground. The Ring treats the horror genre seriously and descends into a genuinely creepy story without resorting to over the top shock tactics. Verbinski has a style all of his own and this adaptation of the Japanese novel is a refreshing offering.

30. (29) War Horse – 2011

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Jeremy Irvine, Emily Watson, David Thewlis

Running time: 2h 26min



World War II has been brought to the movies many, many times. World War I far less so. Spielberg is no stranger to historical movies and delivers once again. Having said that, War Horse is a good rather than great movie. Looking at the horrors of war through the role of the horse is a fascinating spin and the story is helped by an able cast. We get a taste of the great things to come from Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddlestone. And John Williams delivers another of his huge music scores.

29. (27) Layer Cake – 2004

Directed by: Matthew Vaughn

Starring: Daniel Craig, Sienna Miller, Michael Gambon

Running time: 1h 45min



Layer Cake is another of the powerful British gangster movies. The world has changed and the rules are that there are no rules. Retiring from a business that won’t let you retire is the problem. There’s a strange type of humour to this movie but it doesn’t set out looking for laughs. Its just story telling again a dark background done well.

28. (26) John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky – 2018

Directed by: Michael Epstein

Starring: Yoko Ono, Julian Lennon, David Bailey

Running time: 1h 30min



We haven’t had a documentary in our list for a while and John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky is a welcome inclusion. This is the story of the making of the seminal album Imagine and it includes a wealth of previously unseen footage and interviews. Imagine was the only piece of solo work that matched the heights of the Beatles after their break-up. Yoko Ono’s influence of Lennons creative genius was clearly as strong as Paul McCartneys in the earlier years.

27. (25) The King – 2019

Directed by: David Michôd

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Gábor Czap, Tom Fisher

Running time: 2h 20min



There’s some odd stuff going on here. Timothée Chalamet, the undoubted star of the movie, the main character and a candidate for Best Actor, is way down the credits. You could be forgiven for thinking that The King has been lifted straight from a Shakespeare play. It’s authentic to the point where some of the 15th century dialogue is hard to follow. But don’t let this put you off. This is money well invested by Netflix. Find the biggest screen you can to watch it.

26. (24) The Talented Mr. Ripley – 1999

Directed by: Anthony Minghella

Starring: Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law

Running time:



Mr Ripley is talented; vey talented. Because this is a story of pretending, those talents are not put to a good use. Except in each situation Ripley finds himself in, he ends up unmasking the pretences of the characters around him. Not bad for a lavatory attendant. This film has layers of depth and is open to many interpretations. Have a look at your own life while wathcing this one.

25. (-) Driving Miss Daisy – 1989

Directed by: Bruce Beresford

Starring: Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy, Dan Aykroyd

Running time:



Morgan Freeman had been around for a while but really exploded into our lives in Driving Miss Daisy. The three main actors were nominated and Jessica Tandy won the Oscar. Classed as a drama, this is very close to being a love story as the relationship between two people from wildly different backgrounds develops. As an examination of race issues, the film is understated; as an examination of old age, the film is understated. As a film, it’s an all time giant.

24. (24) Gangs of New York – 2002

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis

Running time: 2hr 47min



There was a Gangs of New York made in 1939. Given the length of the intervening period, this is hardly a remake. Nominated fro 10 Oscars, it lost out in every category, mainly to Chicago and the Pianist. Perhaps people were in a musical mood at the time. Daniel Day-Lewis is superb as a soft-spoken, rather effeminate but brutal man who steals the show. It warrants being higher in our list.

23. (23) Saving Mr. Banks – 2013

Directed by: John Lee Hancock

Starring: Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks, Annie Rose Buckley

Running time: 2h 5min



When Walt Disney agreed to bring Mary Poppins to the big screen in 1964 (55 years ago, can you believe it?), his relationship with the author of the book – P.L. Travers – was nothing if not strained. She felt she knew more about the movies than Disney! The Mr Banks of the title is the father of the family and saving him references the fact that the 5 Oscar winning movie was very nearly never made. This true story is, arguably, better than the underlying story.

22. (20) The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! – 1988

Directed by: David Zucker

Starring: Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley, O.J. Simpson

Running time:



After the runaway success of Airplane it was almost inevitable that Leslie Neilsen would become the figurehead of an enduring procession of idiotic comedies. Others have tried; and failed. Every line is a punchline and many have entered the language as quotable quotes. Who can forget “nice beaver” or “Cuban? No, Dutch-Irish. My father was from Wales”.

21. (19) The Theory of Everything – 2014

Directed by: James Marsh

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Tom Prior

Running time: 2hr 3min



The number of biopic movies that have won the best actor Oscar in the last 30 years is disproportionate. Stephen Hawking was an extraordinary man and Eddie Redmayne, an extraordinary actor delivers an extraordinary performance in the story of his life. There’s no great hidden depth or message here; just a story of a life well lived. Inspirational? Definitely. Moving? Very. Will you end up understanding black holes? Almost certainly not.

20. (-) Dirty Harry – 1971

Directed by: Don Siegel

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Andrew Robinson, Harry Guardino

Running time:



Dirty Harry was seminal in that it launched the cop versus serial killer that has pervaded detective movies ever since. Good as Clint is, this is him at his best. Harry Callaghan is the sort of rebel against authority we all love. His methods are controversial but he gets results. Old as the movie is, and sadly it is definitely dated visually, it must be watched as one of the all time classics.

19. (18) Beasts of No Nation – 2015

Directed by: Cary Fukunaga

Starring: Abraham Attah, Emmanuel Affadzi, Ricky Adelayitor

Running time: 2h 17min



Beasts of No Nation was the movie that Netflix had in its inventory to change cinema forever. While it didn’t quite cause the revolution they were hoping for, it did leave Netflixers with one of the best movies of 2015. Thought-provoking and moving, the movie starred Idris Elba and followed the civil conflict in Africa.

18. (17) The Hateful Eight – 2015

Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Running time: 3h 7min



The Hateful Eight takes over 3 hours to earn its Oscar and that was for the music. As Tarantino movies go, there’s plenty of gore and violence but the dialogue really isn’t up to his usual standard. Also, the story is virtually non-existent; its just people killing other people. The movie was much hyped before its release and the script was leaked adding to the hype. If you’re a Tarantino fan, give it a go. If you’re a western fan, don’t expect a lot of glorious scenery.

17. (16) Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon – 2000

Directed by: Ang Lee

Starring: Yun-Fat Chow, Michelle Yeoh, Ziyi Zhang

Running time: 2h



Shunned in China and warmly received in the west, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is as much a romantic adventure as a kung fu spectacular. The movie actually panders to west tastes. Director Ang Lee described the film to star Michelle Yeoh as Sense and Sensibility with martial arts. Lee had, of course, directed Sense and Sensibility in 1995.

16. (15) The Boy in the Striped Pajamas – 2008

Directed by: Mark Herman

Starring: Asa Butterfield, David Thewlis, Rupert Friend

Running time: 1h 34min



A deeply moving movie about the friendship between two young boys through the wire of a holocaust concentration camp, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas is an examination of the devastating effect of war on two innocents. The holocaust is one of the indictments of the Germans during this desperate period of their history – “We were only following orders” – but that it should have been imposed on young children who knew nothing of the concept is beyond comprehension.

15. (14) Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – 1986

Directed by: John Hughes

Starring: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara

Running time: 1h 40min



If ever school was getting in the way of a proper education, it was Ferris Buellers school. It is right that every kid should bunk off from time to time and visit art galleries, fine restaurants and go on parades. It helps if someone close has a Ferrari. To be fair, that isn’t really the message here but it’s a nice comedy from the brat pack with a reasonably sensible message.

14. (13) Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – 1971

Directed by: Mel Stuart

Starring: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum

Running time:



The original book gave this movie was titled Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. That Tim Burton (see earlier) felt the need to change the focus from Willy to Charlie seems to show that Gene Wilders performance as Willy Wonka could not be beaten. The difficult concept for adults to grasp is that it’s not the children that are odious, it’s the parents who made them that way.

13. (12) The King’s Speech – 2010

Directed by: Tom Hooper

Starring: Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, Helena Bonham Carter

Running time: 1h 58min



When the British knock out a great movie, they don’t hang around. The King’s Speech collected 4 Oscars from it’s 12 nominations. There is an enduring respect if not love for the British royal family around the world and there seems to be and enduring appetite for stories about them. Reference, of course, the Netflix Original drama The Crown. Events surrounding the abdication are well know but this is a nice look at what was going on from a completely different angle.

12. (11) Magnolia – 1999

Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson

Starring: Tom Cruise, Jason Robards, Julianne Moore

Running time:



Magnolia is a substantial film of coincidences happening in a 24 hour period. You’ll need your thinking cap on for this one. The biggest thing here is the acting. It really could be a workshop in immaculate performances and you will get involved with each and every character. You will also be convinced and moved by the script.

11. (10) Trainspotting – 1996

Directed by: Danny Boyle

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller

Running time: 1hr 33min



The cast alone should be tempting enough to warrant a watch of this movie but in case it doesn’t let’s fill you in. Starring Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and a lot of other hot British actors at the time, the 1996 movie takes you into the heart of the drug trade in Edinburgh. The movie is directed by Danny Boyle which probably explains why we can’t stop watching this movie two decades later.

10. (8) Kill Bill: Vol 1 – 2003, Vol2 – 2004

Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

Starring: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Daryl Hannah

Running time:



Tarantino. Gore. Watch both back to back. Nuff said.

9. (-) Blade Runner: The Final Cut – 1982

Directed by: Ridley Scott

Starring: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young

Running time:



Regular readers will be well aware, to the point of yawning probably, that we are huge fans of Ridley Scott. Blade Runner has often been described as the best movie that never won an Oscar – they really ought have a category each year for movies that we forgot. “All those moments will be lost in time… like tears in rain… Time to die”. It’s only February, but if you watch no other movie in 2020, watch this one.

8. (7) Monty Python and the Holy Grail – 1975

Directed by: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle & many more

Running time: 1h 31min



Monty Python and the Holy Grail has been described as one of the funniest movies ever made. Anyone familiar with the Pythons irreverent and surrealistic view of the world can only agree. This is loosely a romp through the history of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. Since the story is largely myth and legend, the Pythons have a free rein to shred it. And they do.

7. (6) The Irishman – 2019

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

Running time: 3hr 29min



Is the Irishman a movie or 4 mini movies? The debate will rage. The acting, as you would expect from the pantheon of stars is immaculate, the story based in truth is unquestionable, the atmosphere excellent. And yet there some intangible things that niggle. Did the Irishman need to be so long? The story could certainly have been delivered in a couple of hours. Are the killings trivialised? If not trivialised, certainly very off-hand. Is it about the Irishman or Jimmy Hoffa? You decide.

6. (5) American Beauty – 1999

Directed by: Sam Mendes

Starring: Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, Thora Birch

Running time:



Sam Mendes – sorry Sir Sam Mendes – romped home with 5 Oscars for American Beauty, It was nominated for 3 more. And on the back of a completely mundane topic: mid-life crisis. What is far from mundane is how this crisis affects Lester Burnham and all those around him. The story is told from beyond the grave which makes it even more hypnotic.

5. (4) 3 Idiots – 2009

Directed by: Rajkumar Hirani

Starring: Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Mona Singh

Running time: 2hr 50min



We haven’t featured a movie from the sub-continent for a long while; shame on us. With the word idiot in the title, you can be sure that 3 Idiots is a comedy. This movie is at #83 in the IMDB top 250 which speaks volumes. A romp through a voyage of rediscovery, this is loosely Bollywood because of the songs but it’s a lot more. The nearly 3 hour running time will seem like a few minutes and the hidden depths and poignant moments do nothing but entertain.

4. (3) Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark – 1981

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman

Running time: 1h 55min



Archaeology eh! Now there’s a dull subject. Except when the reward is priceless riches and power. Odd since Indiana Jones isn’t particularly interested in either. This a Spielberg adventure with plenty of comedy, action and one-liners which will come round time and time again. Get yourself a whip and a homburg why don’t you?

3. (-) The Pianist – 2002

Directed by: Roman Polanski

Starring: Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay

Running time:



Collecting 3 Oscars, most notably for Roman Polanski as Best Director (he was unable to collect the award in person), The Pianist is a true story of Warsaw in WWII. While the Holocaust is the prevalent theme, it is never allowed to take over the story that is being told. Equally disturbing and deeply moving, The Pianist will endure after most of its contemporaries have been long forgotten. Can music save your life? You decide.

2. (2) The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions – 1999

Directed by: Lana and Lilly Wachowski (as The Wachowski Brothers)

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss

Running time: 6h 43min in total



The Matrix trilogy is a trilogy in the truest sense. The story is seamless through the three episodes. And while there were 4 years between the first and the second, the second and third were released pretty much back to back. The concept is nothing if not complicated. It takes a while to work out which is the reality; inside or outside the Matrix. As a philosophical, metaphysical perhaps, debate on the nature of reality, there probably isn’t a better.

1. (1) Inception – 2010

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page

Running time:



At number 1. is the mind bending Inception. After many viewing this is still a difficult movie to fully wrap your head around. Which is why you must watch it many times. You simply won’t spot the visual effects but then again who cares. The difference between waht is real and what isn’t is the whole point of this magnificent film.