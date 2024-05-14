When Will ‘Tarot’ Come to Netflix? US & International Streaming Release Schedule

Sony’s latest horror movie, Tarot, has just hit theaters exclusively, and depending on where you live, you’ll be able to stream the movie on Netflix either by the end of 2024 or in the coming years. Here’s the current predicted streaming release schedule for Tarot.

Hitting theaters on May 3rd, the movie comes from director and writers Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg and tells the story of a group of friends renting a mansion for one of the friends’ birthday. While there, they find a box of tarot cards, quickly turning from a fun game into a living hell for the next few weeks.

Harriet Slater leads the film’s cast, with Adain Bradley, Avantika, Wolfgang Novogratz, Humberly González, and Larsen Thompson also starring.

When will Netflix US stream Tarot?

If you’re in the United States, you should be able to stream the movie by the end of August 2024.

That’s because in the US, Netflix holds a first-window deal with Sony Pictures that brings all their movies (with a few exceptions) to Netflix for an 18-month period following their exclusive theatrical run, PVOD, and VOD releases.

For the most part, movies come to Netflix around 120 days after their initial release, which, in the case of Tarot, would mean it begins streaming on August 31st, 2024.

That said, we have seen movies come much sooner and some a little later.

We’ll update this post once we know more about the US streaming release.

For more on the upcoming Sony Pictures movies on Netflix throughout the remainder of 2024 and into 2025, check out our full preview of the movies from the distributor coming soon, which also includes all the currently available Sony movies.

Will Tarot come to Netflix internationally?

Yes – but not at the same time as the United States for most.

India is the only other Netflix region to get new Sony movies in the first window at the moment, meaning you too will get it streaming in late August.

Other Asian territories, such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, will stream the movie before the end of 2024. That extends to South Africa, too.

European regions will start seeing the movie added throughout 2025.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, you typically have to wait 2-3 years after the initial release to stream Sony movies, meaning it’ll be sometime in 2026. The same also applies to Netflix in Canada.

Are you looking forward to watching Tarot on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.