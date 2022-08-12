Will ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ be on Netflix?

Bodies Bodies Bodies is one of the big new theatrical releases of summer 2022 and if you don’t plan on venturing out, when can you catch the new Pete Davidson movie on streaming? More importantly, will it be on Netflix? Let’s find out.

From director Halina Reijn, the new movie is described as a black comedy that features the talents of Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the movie is about a group of rich 20-odd year olds planning a hurricane party at a remote family mansion but a party game goes awry.

The movie is distributed by A24 in the United States, although is co-produced by Stage 6 Films (a subsidiary of Sony Pictures which Netflix notably has an output deal with but only in the US.)

Why Bodies Bodies Bodies won’t be on Netflix in the US

While Netflix used to get A24 movies (both new and older titles from its library) that’s not the case anymore and hasn’t been for a while.

Instead, Showtime currently holds the first window output deal with A24 and that’s set to continue through to November 2022. As a result, Bodies Bodies Bodies should eventually be headed to Showtime. Of course, A24 also works with Apple TV+ on select titles too that fall outside the Showtime deal.

Will Bodies Bodies Bodie be on Netflix outside the US?

The answer to this is almost certainly yes. Outside the United States, the movie is being distributed by Sony.

That means Netflix India will receive the movie in either late 2022 or early 2023 as part of its first window deal.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies 2 years after their theatrical release, meaning the movie is expected to arrive at some point in 2024. That also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

Beyond those regions, you’re better off searching out for alternative methods of watching the movie.

Although Netflix doesn’t get A24 movies at the moment, they are working on a slew of new shows with A24. Upcoming titles include Beef and Survival of the Thickest.

Do you wish Bodies Bodies Bodies was coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.