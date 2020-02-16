Jim Carrey’s latest movie featuring the classic video game’s superfast hedgehog is lighting up cinemas around the globe but will Sonic the Hedgehog be making its way onto Netflix over the coming years? Let’s take a look.

It’s been a long road to Sonic the Hedgehog including a complete redesign of Sonic after a disastrous first trailer.

The movie features Jim Carrey who plays Dr. Robtonik, Ben Schwartz who voices the title character and James Marsden who plays Tom Wachowski.

The movie is out in cinemas as of Feburary 2020. The movie is made and distributed by Paramount who just recently struck an output deal with Netflix for new movies. They’ve also produced the likes of The Cloverfield Paradox for Netflix in the past also.

Will Netflix US get Sonic the Hedgehog?

Although Netflix in the US does get Paramount movies (including the new ones from the aforementioned output deal) it doesn’t get new titles.

Paramount currently has a longstanding output deal with Epix (owned by MGM) which is due to end in 2022. That means all new movies head straight to that service. There are rumblings that Netflix plans to buy out MGM but for now, they’re just rumors.

So you can expect Sonic the Hedgehog to be on Epix at some point later in 2020.

Will Sonic the Hedgehog be on Netflix outside the US?

Outside of the US, where it’s a little harder to track output deals with distributors and streamers, you may get luckier.

Netflix Canada has gotten most of the 2019 Paramount additions including Pet Semetary, Wonder Park and Bumblebee. Assuming nothing has changed, we’d expect to see Sonic the Hedgehog on Netflix Canada by the end of 2020.

Netflix UK, Australia, the Netherlands, Greece, and various other regions all have recently got the 2017 Paramount movie, Downsizing. That suggests Netflix is on the second window which would mean we see Sonic the Hedgehog added within the next three years.

Do you want to see Sonic the Hedgehog make his way onto Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.