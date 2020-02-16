Happy Valley Scheduled to Leave Netflix in March 2020

British Netflix Original series Happy Valley is currently scheduled to leave Netflix in March 2020. It comes as a number of so-called Netflix Originals leave the service much to the confusion of many.

Before we move into detail about the series removal from Netflix, let’s first recap the series and absolutely why you should be checking it out.

The BBC drama is about a police Sargeant in the UK who gets word of a crime which leads to an old case involving her late daughter.

It’s masterfully written and honestly, the best of what British TV has to offer. If you’ve not dived in yet, now is absolutely the time to do so.

A third season of Happy Valley has long been rumored but has yet to come to fruition with multiple cast members and the writer of the show expressing intent to bring it back.

When and why is Happy Valley leaving Netflix?

Let’s now head back to the headline. Seasons 1 & 2 of Happy Valley are currently due to expire from Netflix on March 16th, 2020. This is for both the United States and Canada which both brand the show as a Netflix Original.

If the idea of a Netflix Original leaving Netflix is a bit weird, that’s because it is. Netflix Originals generally fall into four categories and in the case of Happy Valley, the series is just exclusively distributed on Netflix as opposed to being an Original production.

We’ve only just recently seen another BBC series (labeled as a Netflix Original) scheduled to leave Netflix in the form of the series, River.

March 2020 is due to see some top-tier licensed content leave including some of PBS’s best documentaries and a whole bunch of other reality series also.

Removal dates are subject to change and as such, should anything change, we’ll update this page to reflect.

Netflix UK, which carries Happy Valley but with the BBC branding instead of Netflix’s doesn’t currently have a removal date. With that said, we are expecting it to leave at some point given the direction of travel of most BBC titles from Netflix.

Will you miss Happy Valley once it departs Netflix? Let us know in the comments.