Will The New ‘Scream’ Movie be on Netflix?

The Scream franchise is back 25 years after it debuted back in 1996. Depending on where you live, the fifth Scream movie may come to Netflix but not for some time. In the United States, the movie won’t be hitting Netflix anytime soon if at all.

Netflix notably has a connection to the Scream franchise given it carries global rights to the MTV TV series. As we’ll explore again shortly, the rights are muddly for the TV show. As of January 2022, all three seasons of Scream are only available on Netflix in the United States. All other regions, where the show is marketed as a Netflix Original, only has seasons 1 and 2.

The Scream movies often get licensed to Netflix around the world but as of January 2022, only Scream 4 is available on Netflix and that’s limited to only the United Kingdom right now.

As we mentioned, Scream as a franchise has had many owners and that’s the case once again with Scream 5. The franchise rights were sold to Spyglass Media Group who alongside Paramount are releasing the fifth movie. All of the previous movies were released by Dimension Films.

The fifth installment of the franchise was announced back in June 2020.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are on board to direct with Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, and Marley Shelton starring.

Will Scream 5 be on Netflix in the United States?

No is the most honest answer.

The movie is distributed by Paramount who are owned by ViacomCBS and aside from strategic licensing with their TV shows, they mostly keep their movies to themselves.

Throughout the pandemic, Paramount reduced their first window to 45-days which is expected to be the case for Scream 5. In which case, we’ll see Scream 5 join Paramount+ on February 27th, 2022.

While Paramount does still license movies to Netflix they tend to be older with their newer library mostly exclusive to Paramount+. We’ve also observed some of their movies from the past decade being licensed out to locations such as Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Will Scream be on Netflix internationally?

Many Netflix regions still do get Paramount movies but for the most part, it’s usually a year to several years after the movie first debuts in cinemas.

If we look at Sonic the Hedgehog, Paramounts big early 2020 film, 24 regions of Netflix received the movie between September and November 2021.

Assuming the same wide deals are in place we should see many Netflix regions carry the show at the end of 2023 and other regions like Canada will receive the movie in Scream 5.

Of course, that’s all speculative so we’ll keep you in the loop as and when we learn more.