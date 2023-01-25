A big-budget sequel to the Chinese-language Frant Gwo movie The Wandering Earth is currently in theaters but will it be coming to Netflix like the first movie? Here’s what we know.

As you may know, The Wandering Earth was one of the highest-grossing Chinese movie releases, and Netflix acquired the global distribution rights. It arrived on Netflix globally in 2019 and still resides there.

Although labeled the second movie, The Wandering Earth II serves as a prequel to the first movie.

Here’s what you can expect from the second entry, directed by Frant Gwo and starring Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Ning Li, and Andy Lau:

“​​In the near future, after learning that the sun is rapidly burning out and will obliterate Earth in the process, humans build enormous engines to propel the planet to a new solar system, far out of reach of the sun’s fiery flares. However, the journey out into the universe is perilous, and humankind’s last shot at survival will depend on a group of young people brave enough to step up and execute a dangerous, life-or-death operation to save the earth.”

Distribution for this movie, we’ve learned, is being handled by Well Go USA Entertainment. The Texas-based outfit was notably behind the distribution of movies like Train to Busan, Project Wolf Hunting, and Possessor.

Will The Wandering Earth II be on Netflix?

No streaming service has picked up the movie yet, we have learned.

A representative for Well Go USA told us, “We are in discussions with multiple streamers and will decide in the coming weeks.”

Until then, it seems, you’ll have to search out watching the movie in theaters which it began doing so just before the Chinese New Year on January 22nd, 2023.

Of course, we will keep this post updated and track where and when The Wandering Earth II will be streaming and if it’s coming to Netflix; hopefully, you’ll hear it from us first.

Do you want to see The Wandering Earth II on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.