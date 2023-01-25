Ubisoft’s ‘Valiant Hearts: Homecoming’ Sets Netflix Games Release

A release date has been set for the new Ubisoft mobile game sequel Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, which will debut on Netflix Games exclusively on January 31st, 2023.

The new sequel is a follow-up to the puzzle adventure game released on multiple platforms in 2014. It received rave reviews from critics and notably won Best Narrative and Games for Change at The Game Awards in 2014.

The sequel was first announced in September 2022 alongside a slew of other game announcements, with the sequel described as being “directed by the original core team and will retain the same DNA while featuring a new story. It will be available to Netflix members in January 2023.”

The game is being produced at Ubisoft’s Montpellier office, which opened in 1994, and Old Skull Games, a studio based in Villeurbanne, France.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new entry:

“1917, as World War I rages on, two brothers will fight to survive the trenches and find each other again. Their paths will cross with new Valiant Hearts who will share the joy of reuniting and the horror of the Western Front – all desperate to find their way home.”

Discover Valiant Hearts: Coming Home!

Live out the stories of ordinary people thrust into the devastation of World War I on January 31 exclusively for mobile with Netflix Games! pic.twitter.com/AWZhUco69O — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) January 24, 2023

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home will be available on Netflix Games, which can be accessed through the Netflix app or alternatively downloaded directly through the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

As with all Netflix games, you’ll need an active Netflix subscription, with even those on the ad-support tier able to access the selection of games. It’ll be free on microtransactions and advertisements.

This is one of several games Ubisoft is working on at Netflix with an Untitled Assassin’s Creed Game and Mighty Quest also announced to be coming to the platform. That’s in addition to the Ubisoft games getting Netflix adaptations such as Beyond Good and Evil, Assassin’s Creed, and The Division.

Let us know if you’re excited to play the new game in the comments below, and we’ll leave you with some screenshots of the new game: