Will there be a ‘La Reina Del Sur’ Season 4 on Netflix?

La Reina Del Sur is streaming on Netflix globally, with all three seasons now streaming for everyone, but will there be more? A season 4 of La Reina Del Sur currently isn’t on the cards.

The show has been big on Netflix, ultimately spending 550 unique days in various countries’ top 10s according to FlixPatrol, including strong performance in the United States.

If you’re looking for a Spanish-language telenovela, there’s perhaps no better recommendation we can give than La Reina Del Sur, with 183 episodes under its belt over the course of its three seasons. The show began in 2011 but would return again to our screens in 2019 with season 2, a 12-episode mini-series, and then the third full season.

Netflix in the United States was last to receive the most recent third season, with most of the world having already acquired the license to season 3 in December 2022. We should also note that most regions of Netflix carry the show as a Netflix Original title (although it just means it’s exclusive). As you may know, starting from season 2 the show was co-produced by Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix.

Will there be a season 4 of La Reina Del Sur?

All answers point to season 3 of the Spanish-language series being the last.

In interviews ahead of season 3, Kate del Castillo expressed that season 3 is almost certainly the end. The actress told the Telemundo program La Mesa Caliente (translated from Spanish):

“I think the third is the last and how it should be (we must) say goodbye to Teresa, so enjoy it,”

Further reporting seems to have backed this up as the final season despite official assets and promotion for season 3 not stating it’s the last. Of course, if you’ve gotten to the end of season 3, the story, as noted by numerous outlets, has concluded nicely and doesn’t leave too much room for additional stories to be told.

Should anything change, we’ll keep you updated.

What to Watch After Finishing La Reina Del Sur

The good news is that if you need more, Queen of the South remains on Netflix in full for the foreseeable future. All five seasons of the US-centered spinoff of La Reina Del Sur are on Netflix globally, and while it follows a similar story beat to La Reina Del Sur, there’s enough changes to keep it fresh and new.

Netflix is also home to a myriad of other Telemundo shows, including Diary of a Gigolo, Betty en NY (excluding the US), Nicky Jam: El Ganador, and Falsa identidad (in select regions).

Other recommendations we have for you if you loved La Reina Del Sur:

Narcos and Narcos: Mexico

El Chapo

Ingobernable

Monarca

Breaking Bad

Do you wish La Reina Del Sur was coming back for a fourth season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.