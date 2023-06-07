What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Series & Movies: June 7th, 2023

We’re midway through the week and we’ve got a number of new releases on Netflix to cover. Below, we’ll pick out our top three additions, covering the full list of what’s new and checking in with what’s charting in the Netflix top 10s.

Quite a bit to still look forward to on Netflix for the rest of the week, including the final season of Never Have I Ever and the new Tour de France docu-series. In case you missed it, Netflix added a large number of new releases last week (78 new movies and series, to be exact), so don’t miss our coverage there if you’re looking for more inspiration on what to watch.

As always, you can find an expanded version of this list via our new on Netflix hub.

Best New Movies, Series and Games on Netflix for June 7th

Arnold (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 3

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Lesley Chilcott

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Runtime: 60 mins

If you hadn’t noticed, Netflix is all in on Arnold Schwarzenegger. Whether it’s becoming Netflix’s Chief Action Officer, taking elevator rides with Chris Hemsworth, or making his TV debut in FUBAR, you’ve been seeing him about consistently for the past few weeks. That continues today with the release of a three-part limited docu-series.

Over the course of the series, you’ll get to witness the actor’s incredible career, whether that’s traveling from Austria to the United States, his stint as a bodybuilder, his long and successful career in Hollywood, and even dabbling in politics by becoming the Governor of California.

Living (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: Oliver Hermanus

Cast: Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp

Writer: Kazuo Ishiguro, Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto

Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m

Sony Pictures Classics movies were all expected to come to Netflix via the first window deal, but thus far, only a selection have made the jump to streaming. We’re happy to report that the Oscar-nominated Living, starring Bill Nighy, has made that jump.

The feel-good story sees a man who has let life pass him but, at the eleventh hour, makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

Adam Graham from Detroit News perhaps perfectly summarized the movie concluding in his review, “A little movie about big topics, Living takes on nothing less than life itself and features a quiet, note-perfect performance from Bill Nighy.”

Shovel Knight Pocket Edition

Created by Yacht Club Games, this new iteration of the Shovel Knight platformer IP will see you battling foes, collecting relics and matching blocks to save friends and escape in this genre-bending spinoff set in the puzzle dimension.

In case you didn’t see, Netflix announced dates and new games to its upcoming roster, such as Cut the Rope Daily and The Queen’s Gambit Chess game.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

2 New Movies Added Today

Living (2022) – PG-13 – English – A rigid and formal English bureaucrat’s icy reserve begins to melt when a dire prognosis inspires him to build a surprising legacy.

– PG-13 – English – A rigid and formal English bureaucrat’s icy reserve begins to melt when a dire prognosis inspires him to build a surprising legacy. Stronger (2017) – R – English – Upon losing his legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Jeff Bauman navigates the incident’s overwhelming aftermath in this true story-based drama.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Arnold (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This intimate docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.

– TV-MA – English – This intimate docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician. Barracuda Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – When they fall deep into debt, a group of young women in an affluent Stockholm suburb turns to robbing their neighbors’ houses. Inspired by real events.

– TV-MA – Swedish – When they fall deep into debt, a group of young women in an affluent Stockholm suburb turns to robbing their neighbors’ houses. Inspired by real events. Ben 10 (Seasons 1-5) – TV-Y7-FV – English – Thanks to a mysterious device known as the Omnitrix, mischievous youngster Ben Tennyson has the power to morph into an array of alien superheroes.

– TV-Y7-FV – English – Thanks to a mysterious device known as the Omnitrix, mischievous youngster Ben Tennyson has the power to morph into an array of alien superheroes. Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow!

Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix US for June 7th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Manifest We’re the Millers 2 FUBAR The Boss Baby 3 All American The Choice 4 Fake Profile The Angry Birds Movie 5 S.W.A.T. Mean Girls 6 La Reina del Sur Funny People 7 The Ultimatum: Queer Love Forever My Girl 8 THE DAYS To Leslie 9 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Zookeeper 10 Heartland The Kingdom

